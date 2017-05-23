Shailene Woodley Just Dyed Her Hair the Coolest Blonde Shade

Welcome to summer, a time where literally every celebrity is chopping off her hair and dyeing it a surprisingly un-summery color, like Ariel Winter’s new, bright-red hair, Cara Delevingne’s blue, mermaid-y waves (even if they were a wig), and Lucy Hale’s jet-black bob. But lest you think that the classic blonde, hella lightened, Sun-In hair transformations are a thing of ‘90s past, Shailene Woodley has brought it back by dyeing her hair a warm, buttery blonde that makes us want to live on a beach immediately.

Woodley’s new hair transformation was posted on social media yesterday by hairstylist Kari Hill, who took the actress from her usual dark, light-brown shade to a warm, sandy-blonde base with bright, golden highlights around the face. According to Refinery29, the technique is called “smudging,” which involves blurring harsh lines from previous dye jobs and grown-out highlights for a super gradual, natural look.

And it’s seriously pretty, especially after having only seen Woodley with mousey-brown hair throughout “Big Little Lies” (which, if you haven’t seen, you need to binge immediately). So if you’re not looking for a total hair change and instead just want to lighten up your current color without too much commitment, ask your stylist for a smudged dye job, and bring Shailene’s face in for reference. We’ll be patiently waiting here for you before-and-after photos.