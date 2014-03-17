Shailene Woodley’s All-Natural Beauty Routine

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Shailene Woodley since the billion or so interviews she’s done to promote “Divergent,” it’s that she’s super low maintenance. She claims to not own a cell phone, only wears second-hand clothes in her free time and occasionally walks the red carpet barefoot. So it doesn’t exactly surprise us to learn that Shailene’s beauty routine is pretty low key, as well.

She told Into the Gloss, “On my skin, I keep everything very natural, too. I use Sea Buckthorn from Living Libations ($30, livinglibations.com) to take my makeup off at night and to moisturize my face. The company is based in Canada and they have the highest-integrity products that I have ever found. Everything is next-level, beyond pure.”

When it comes to makeup, the actress doesn’t shy away from expressing her honest opinions: “For makeup, I use products from 100% Pure. RMS products are too oily for me. 100% Pure makes my skin feel better, and it comes off so easily. They have every single makeup product that you could want. Everything is amazing except the mascara, which doesn’t really work. Day-to-day, though, I don’t wear makeup at all.”

Shailene also swears by oil pulling and eating clay. “So, I’ve discovered that clay is great for you, because your body doesn’t absorb it, and it apparently provides a negative charge, so it bonds to negative isotopes. And, this is crazy: it also helps clean heavy metals out of your body.”

And how does she take care of her once-long hair? “I basically have horse hair. It’s so low-maintenance. The less I put in it, the better. When it was long, I used shampoo from Living Libations, but now it’s really short. I only shampoo it like once a month—the oilier, the better.”

[Into the Gloss]

