7 Summer-Friendly Shadow and Liner Combos to Try Now

Just because the temperatures are rising, doesn’t give you a reason to skip the eye makeup. In fact, these girly, sexy, and edgy looks are perfect for any summer-specific occasion: weddings, boat party hopping, backyard BBQs—we could go on and on.
Channel the copper creation at Versace, the pastel perfection that was seen at Badgley Mischka, or Burberry’s pink power lid the next time you’re about to head out and forgo the whole “get ready” thing. You’ll be glad you did once those selfies under the stars commence.
The stunning copper-y eye at Versace was taken to the next level thanks to a pop of electric blue in the inner corners. Finish by piling on the mascara and you're good to go!
Try: Laura Mercier Metallic Crème Eye Colour in Burnished Copper and Lancôme Le Stylo Waterproof Long Lasting EyeLiner in Marine Chic
Photo:
Imaxtree
Icy grey met jet black backstage at Tory Burch and we're loving this color combo for an evening party by the water or a rooftop soirée.
Try: DIOR Diorshow Fusion Mono Long-Wear Professional Mirror-Shine Eyeshadow in Étoile and Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Precision Longwear Liner
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pink-on-pink is always a good idea for warm weather months. Try lining your upper and lower lashlines in a color one shade darker than your shadow, then go over it with your brush up to the crease.
Try: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Asphyxia and MAKE UP FOR EVER Eyeshadow in Fuchsia 26
Photo:
Imaxtree
Leave it to Badgley Mischka to bring baby blue back in a big way. An all-over sweep is the only way to do it right (followed by an inky cat-eye line, of course).
Try: Benefit Creaseless Cream Shadow Cream Eyeshadow in Blue My Mind and L'Oréal Paris Infallible Silkissime Eyeliner in Black
Photo:
Imaxtree
Clearly, a raspberry-tinted pout needs a romantic, neutral eye as a makeup companion. Agnes B went for smudgey sexy peepers in beige-into-brown tones and the result was 100% gorge.
Try: Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Eye Shadow Duo in Tempting Taupe and Maybelline Eye Studio Master Smoky Longwearing Shadow-Pencil in Scorching Brown
Photo:
Imaxtree
Gold and black are two hues that are meant to be merged. Opt for shimmery, metallic gold over a matte version to really make the liner stand out.
Try: LORAC 3D Liquid Lustre Gold and EYEKO Eye Do Liquid Eyeliner in Black
Photo:
Imaxtree
This frosty charcoal—almost plum—eye is perfect for those steamy summer nights since it only gets better as it sets.
Try: M·A·C Chilled Fluidline blended lightly over the upper and lower eyelids, followed by Nightlight Sparkle Eye Shadow and M·A·C PRO Reflects Red Glitter (all available this summer at maccosmetics.com).
Photo:
Imaxtree