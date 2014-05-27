7 Summer-Friendly Shadow and Liner Combos to Try Now

Just because the temperatures are rising, doesn’t give you a reason to skip the eye makeup. In fact, these girly, sexy, and edgy looks are perfect for any summer-specific occasion: weddings, boat party hopping, backyard BBQs—we could go on and on.

Channel the copper creation at Versace, the pastel perfection that was seen at Badgley Mischka, or Burberry’s pink power lid the next time you’re about to head out and forgo the whole “get ready” thing. You’ll be glad you did once those selfies under the stars commence.

More From Beauty High:

10 Weird Makeup Tricks That Really Work

Beach-Ready Beauty: Your Guide to Suits, Sunnies and Polish

The 6 Mistakes You’ll Need to Avoid When Tweezing Your Brows