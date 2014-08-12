An Actual Playboy Playmate Reveals What She Thinks is Sexy

When it comes to being sexy, who better to offer advice than a real-deal Playboy model? No matter what you think about the magazine and the franchise, there’s absolutely no denying that Playmates possess a staggering confidence and sexuality that’s pretty inspiring.

Because it is the Summer of Sex at StyleCaster, we caught up with Playmate Alana Campos, who’s the campaign model for Playboy’s new super-cute collection of lingerie in collaboration with Bendon Group (the team behind Stella McCartney and Elle MacPherson’s lingerie lines) about what being sexy means to her, and how she got her start in the notoriously tough-to-crack world of Playboy modeling.

How did you get started as a Playboy Bunny?

Two years ago, I submitted my photos as a joke on the website and about a month later they called me asking me come to L.A. to do a photoshoot. It happened pretty fast. It’s been amazing. I’ve been to so many different countries, so many different cities with Playboy. The first time I was in the Bunny suit I almost cried. It was that feeling that we all have when we’re really excited.

What does sexy really mean to you?

To be sexy, just smile and be confident. In Brazil, we’re really open-minded about sexuality, it’s very natural. I don’t feel like I’m that sexy, but I feel good about myself. Sexy means confidence. You could be wearing jeans and tank top and you could still look beautiful and sexy.

What’s the most important thing when buying sexy lingerie?

How it fits, how comfortable it is. I had problems when I first started buying lingerie in the U.S .because it’s different sizes than in Brazil, so you have to pay attention to how something fits, not the number.

What are some things that make you feel sexiest?

I like a natural beauty look, [but also] a little bit of a smokey cat eye and I love red lips. It depends what I’m in the mood for.

Do you have a favorite Playboy Bunny memory?

We were in the Dominican Republic and there was this little boy who was 15 or 16. He started crying when he saw us walking out. He was like, “Oh my gosh you guys are so beautiful, I’ve been waiting to meet you guys for a month.” We all hugged him and took photos.

See and shop the collection at BIOFITxPlayBoy.com