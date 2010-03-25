Sexy Hair: Tracks Video on Essence.com

I’m so happy to announce that I’m going to be doing a series of hair videos for Essence.com! I appreciate Essence.com not only for their extensive beauty coverage, but especially for the fact that they put such a premium on hair that it’s its own category one the site’s navigation bar. As in: News, Entertainment, Fashion & Beauty and THEN Hair. Right?

So the first of the videos is now up and it’s all about how to change your look in a matter of 10 minutes or less. I worked with a client at the Ted Gibson New York Salon and glued on two tracks (extensions) to add length to front of her hair while giving dimension to her dark hair color. Check out the video below.

The toolkit: I used two different tracks, my ted gibson flat iron, tame it shine lotion and beautiful hold hairspray to set it. All ted gibson beauty products are available for purchase here. The client loved her new ‘do and I was so happy to be able to help her see the beauty in herself.

Remember, Beauty Is Individual.