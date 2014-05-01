StyleCaster
5 Times Pixie Cuts Were Ridiculously Sexy

Rachel Krause
How many times have we heard that short hair isn’t sexy and that men only like long hair? First of all, who cares what men like, and second of all, lies. America’s best friend and pixie-wearing provocateur Jennifer Lawrence was just crowned the world’s sexiest woman by British men’s magazine FHM, and if that isn’t proof enough, check out these four other examples of pixie cuts being super sexy on celebrities. Trust us, it was tough to narrow it down to just five.

1. When Charlize Theron showed off her shoulders at the 2014 Academy Awards.

86th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Photo: Getty Images

2. When Miley Cyrus ranked #1 on the list of Maxim’s Hot 100 for 2013.

The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Lucian Grainge - Arrivals

Photo: Getty Images

3. When Michelle Williams wore this gorgeous piece-y sideswept look.

"OZ The Great And Powerful" - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Photo: Getty Images

4. When Lupita Nyong’o was crowned People‘s “Most Beautiful Woman.”

Miu Miu : Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015

Photo: Getty Images

5. When Jennifer Lawrence was named the sexiest woman in the world by FHM.

20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Photo: Getty Images

