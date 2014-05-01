5 Times Pixie Cuts Were Ridiculously Sexy

How many times have we heard that short hair isn’t sexy and that men only like long hair? First of all, who cares what men like, and second of all, lies. America’s best friend and pixie-wearing provocateur Jennifer Lawrence was just crowned the world’s sexiest woman by British men’s magazine FHM, and if that isn’t proof enough, check out these four other examples of pixie cuts being super sexy on celebrities. Trust us, it was tough to narrow it down to just five.

1. When Charlize Theron showed off her shoulders at the 2014 Academy Awards.

2. When Miley Cyrus ranked #1 on the list of Maxim’s Hot 100 for 2013.

3. When Michelle Williams wore this gorgeous piece-y sideswept look.

4. When Lupita Nyong’o was crowned People‘s “Most Beautiful Woman.”

5. When Jennifer Lawrence was named the sexiest woman in the world by FHM.

