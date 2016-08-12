The Newest Hair Trend on Instagram Is NSFW

OK, maybe that’s a bit of an overstatement, but apparently the new hair trend taking over Instagram is “sexture”—the sexy, tousled texture one can only achieve after rolling around in bed (presumably with someone else) for five to 25 minutes or so. If you need a visual, and I know you do, it’s the look Gigi Hadid, above, has so perfectly epitomized over the past year or so. To the naked eye (i.e., mine) it just looks like beachy waves, but don’t be mistaken: It’s messier and more fun to say if you’re in junior high.

“No matter what kind of hair type you have, it’s all about imperfection that doesn’t lie flat—it’s sexy, messy, and piecey texture that moves,” hair stylist Kat Zemtsova told Cosmo UK. So, still just beach waves?

And maybe it’s just me, but while I’d like to look all flushed with sexy bedhead post-sex, I usually end up with something a little less sexy, like a cowlick and mascara all over my upper lids. I think I’ll stick with salt spray, thankyouverymuch.