StyleCaster
Share

10 Lip Treatments That Will Cure Severe Chapped Lips by Tomorrow

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Lip Treatments That Will Cure Severe Chapped Lips by Tomorrow

by
10 Lip Treatments That Will Cure Severe Chapped Lips by Tomorrow
10 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

‘Tis the season to have dry, chapped lips, and feel like the life is being sucked from your mouth every time you talk. Yay for winter! And if your lips are sea-sponge dry right now, you know that a swipe of fruity lip balm or a supposedly hydrating lip oil isn’t gonna cut it when it comes to cracks and flakes. Because to get smooth, buttery lips, you need to ditch that cute little cherry lip salve you keep in your clutch and pull out the big guns (don’t worry—they’re actually quite small).

MORE: The 5 Best Flat Irons for Natural, Coarse, and Kinky-Curly Hair

So we found the best lip treatments on the market that work to penetrate and repair the skin barrier on your lips as soon as you swipe them on at night, meaning you’ll actually wake up with soft, flake-free lips that won’t crack open as soon as you smile. And no, none of them will cost you a week’s worth of rent money, either. Keep reading to see our favorites, and then rescue your lips tonight!

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: ImaxTree

MORE: I Got Mink Lash Extensions, and They Kinda Changed My Life

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Lanolips Lemonade Lip Treatment For Very Dry Lips
Lanolips Lemonade Lip Treatment For Very Dry Lips

Lanolips Lemonade Lip Treatment For Very Dry Lips, $16; at Nordstrom

Photo: Lanolips
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment, $8.99; at Neutrogena

 

Photo: Neutrogena
Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment
Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment

Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment, $16.50; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
3Lab Perfect Lips
3Lab Perfect Lips

3Lab Perfect Lips, $45; at 3Lab

Photo: 3Lab
C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm No. 306
C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm No. 306

C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm No. 306, $7.50; at C.O. Bigelow

 

Photo: C.O. Bigelow
Aquaphor Lip Repair,
Aquaphor Lip Repair,

Aquaphor Lip Repair, $3.97; at Walmart

Photo: Aquaphor
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm, $24; at Elizabeth Arden

 

Photo: Elizabeth Arden
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy, $12; at First Aid Beauty

Photo: First Aid Beauty
Neosporin Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy
Neosporin Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy

Neosporin Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy, $5.49; at Walgreens

Photo: Neosporin
Jouer Lip Enhancer Conditioning Lip Treatment
Jouer Lip Enhancer Conditioning Lip Treatment

Jouer Lip Enhancer Conditioning Lip Treatment, $16; at Nordstrom

Photo: Jouer

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Underwear for Your Zodiac Sign

The Best Underwear for Your Zodiac Sign
  • Lanolips Lemonade Lip Treatment For Very Dry Lips
  • Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment
  • Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment
  • 3Lab Perfect Lips
  • C.O. Bigelow My Favorite Night Balm No. 306
  • Aquaphor Lip Repair,
  • Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm
  • First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lip Therapy
  • Neosporin Lip Health Overnight Renewal Therapy
  • Jouer Lip Enhancer Conditioning Lip Treatment
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share