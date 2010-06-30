Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now

During the summer months my hair routine falls under one of two extremes: I give it a lot of time and attention primping and preening, or I ignore it completely preferring to pull it up with a handful of bobby pins or keep it hidden under a scarf or hat. But with a slew of new high-functioning styling and treatment products hitting shelves this summer Im feeling hopeful that I can find a happy medium. Here, seven new favorites.

Redken Wax Blast 10



A classic hard wax in aerosol form, its ideal for creating the matted piecey styles like the ones at Alexander Wangs Fall 2010 show. $17, see redken.com for salons.

Sachajuan Volumizing Hair Powder

The cult Swedish hair brand adds a hair powder spray to their already impressive roster of products. The volumizer has a matte finish and absolutely no powder trail. $32, at woodleyandbunny.com.

Garnier Sleek & Shine Blow Dry Perfector



Hope in a bottle for those with thick frizz-prone hair or unruly curls. The twenty-minute treatment uses a rice oil-packed serum that imparts surprising, and immediate, smoothness. $11.99, at drugstores

Biolage Thermal-Active Repair Gloss



The lightweight, heat-activated serum is a panacea for the frazzled split-ends commonplace among those of us addicted to styling tools. $12.59 at Amazon.com

Blow Beach Blow Texturizing Mist



A spray that mimics the tousled, wave-making effect of popular salt sprays without leaving the hair coated in a sticky residue. Also, note the bargain price.

$8, at blowny.com

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray



Texture was the buzz-word backstage at Fall 2010 Fashion Weeks, and leave it to hair master Oribe to create the gold standard of texturizing sprays. His invisible, paraben-free spray acts as a dry shampoo and also adds major volume to clean hair. $39, at Barneys New York

Aveda Control Force Firm Hold Hairspray



Should you need to rock an updo for any summertime events, this fast-drying, extra-firm hairspray (used on the models at the Jason Wu and Rodarte shows) also provides a freakishly effective lock against humidity. $26, at aveda.com

Related:

The Lowdown on Hair Straightening – A Salon Owner Tells All

We’re Nutty for Argan Oil!

Dry Shampoos – Do They Really Work?

