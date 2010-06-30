StyleCaster
Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now

During the summer months my hair routine falls under one of two extremes: I give it a lot of time and attention primping and preening, or I ignore it completely preferring to pull it up with a handful of bobby pins or keep it hidden under a scarf or hat. But with a slew of new high-functioning styling and treatment products hitting shelves this summer Im feeling hopeful that I can find a happy medium. Here, seven new favorites.

Redken Wax Blast 10
94673 1277913004 Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now
A classic hard wax in aerosol form, its ideal for creating the matted piecey styles like the ones at Alexander Wangs Fall 2010 show. $17, see redken.com for salons.

Sachajuan Volumizing Hair Powder
94652 1277911014 Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy NowThe cult Swedish hair brand adds a hair powder spray to their already impressive roster of products. The volumizer has a matte finish and absolutely no powder trail. $32, at woodleyandbunny.com.

Garnier Sleek & Shine Blow Dry Perfector
94666 1277912567 Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now
Hope in a bottle for those with thick frizz-prone hair or unruly curls. The twenty-minute treatment uses a rice oil-packed serum that imparts surprising, and immediate, smoothness. $11.99, at drugstores

Biolage Thermal-Active Repair Gloss
94670 1277912615 Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now
The lightweight, heat-activated serum is a panacea for the frazzled split-ends commonplace among those of us addicted to styling tools. $12.59 at Amazon.com

Blow Beach Blow Texturizing Mist
94654 1277911382 Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now
A spray that mimics the tousled, wave-making effect of popular salt sprays without leaving the hair coated in a sticky residue. Also, note the bargain price.
$8, at blowny.com

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
94663 1277911664 Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now
Texture was the buzz-word backstage at Fall 2010 Fashion Weeks, and leave it to hair master Oribe to create the gold standard of texturizing sprays. His invisible, paraben-free spray acts as a dry shampoo and also adds major volume to clean hair. $39, at Barneys New York

Aveda Control Force Firm Hold Hairspray
94653 1277911168 486x Seven New Hair Miracle Workers To Buy Now
Should you need to rock an updo for any summertime events, this fast-drying, extra-firm hairspray (used on the models at the Jason Wu and Rodarte shows) also provides a freakishly effective lock against humidity. $26, at aveda.com

