7 Top-Rated Setting Sprays From Amazon That Will Keep Your Festival Makeup in Place All Day Long—Starting at $3

When you put so much time and effort into creating your festival makeup look, the last thing you want is for it not to stay in place all day long. You don’t want makeup to separate, your face oil to shine through, eyeshadow to smudge or fine lines to appear. That’s a tall order, but there’s a handful of makeup setting sprays that do the trick with just a couple of spritzes.

With all the music festivals happening this summer, and the hot weather in general, you’re going to need a trusty formula to keep your makeup looking flawless 24/7. There’s a setting spray out there for everyone, whether you’re going for a dewy finish or a completely matte one. Regardless, you want one that’ll lock your makeup in place for several hours so that you don’t have to keep doing touch-ups in the bathroom.

Most setting sprays are meant to be applied after you’re done with your makeup look (hence the name), though some are multipurpose in that you can apply them before you create your look—like a primer. And others, you can simply wear on their own for a natural, radiant finish.

With any of the seven setting sprays below, you won’t have to stress over whether your foundation still looks fresh hours later. These products have some of the best reviews on Amazon, and they start at just $3 (!!). From brands like Urban Decay and NYX, get spritzing with these top-rated setting sprays.

Milani Make It Last 3-in-1 Setting Spray and Primer

Keep your makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours thanks to this Milani setting spray and primer. Spritz it before or after makeup application, or you wear it by itself as a glow spray. Either way, you’ll be left with a dewy complexion, minus creasing and smudging.

“I have EXTREMELY oily skin and nothing worked to contain it… until now,” wrote one shopper. “I spray this on my face before and after make-up application and it keeps the shine away the entire workday! User for life!”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray

This refreshing spray gives you a glowing complexion that can be worn with or without makeup. And despite the packaging, there’s no glitter or sparkle in the formula.

“I have fallen asleep with my makeup still on with this setting spray and my face is literally still beat when I wake up,” raved one five-star reviewer. While we don’t recommend sleeping in your makeup, that is one impressive feat.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

Urban Decay’s All Nighter setting spray features patented temperature control technology that actually lowers makeup temperature to make sure your products don’t budge. Your makeup should stay in place for up to 16 hours without fading or emphasizing fine lines.

“This stuff is a miraculous makeup setting spray! I sweat (hyperhidrosis) like a waterfall,” explained one reviewer. “When I use this setting spray, my makeup is set and on point until I cleanse it.”

e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set

Aloe, green tea, cucumber and vitamin A, C and E work together to soothe and hydrate your skin in just a few spritzes. This e.l.f. setting spray controls shine and locks in your makeup all day long.

“I was very surprised at how well this worked. It worked better than a lot of high priced sprays I have purchased,” wrote one five-star shopper. “I applied liberally and fanned it dry right away and my makeup stayed in place the entire day. It caused no separation of my foundation and was very lightweight. Great value for the price.”

NYX Makeup Setting Spray

Mist this lightweight setting spray all over your face to reduce shine and get a long-lasting dewy finish.

“This is one of my top three favorite products ever!” wrote one reviewer. “My makeup stays put all day and evening until I remove it, and I’ve got oily skin, so for me to say this is seriously amazing. I love this stuff!”

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Makeup Setting Spray

This antioxidant-rich setting spray contains peptides that plump and smooth your skin. It weightlessly sets your foundation and concealer when misted from six to eight inches away.

“I use this as a primer over my moisturizers in the morning. It creates a smooth surface to apply foundation to,” one shopper explained. “I have dry, discolored areas on my skin. This product smooths out any rough or scaly patches.”

Rimmel Stay Matte Primer and Stay Matte Setting Spray

Apply this mattifying setting spray under your makeup or to extend the wear of your makeup. It has all-day staying power that you know you’re going to need in the summer.

“Very little transfer to my mask and my makeup looks great all day long,” wrote one reviewer who gave the product a five-star rating.