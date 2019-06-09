The Best Setting Sprays For Acne-Prone Skin

Scroll To See More Images

If you suffer from cystic acne, hormonal breakouts, or just a blemish here and there, you’re probably critical of the skincare and foundation you put on your face. Non-comodogenic (read: non-pore-clogging) and oil-free formulas are usually sought after labels for those with any type of acneic skin. Setting (and priming) sprays are ambiguously classified in the not-skincare but not quite makeup arena, but these makeup-extending products are often an under-looked culprit causing breakouts, irritation, and clogging pores. So, we went on a quest in search of a solid setting spray for acne-prone skin.

Many popular and high-end setting sprays contain coconut oil, which, according to a decent body of clinical research, can clog pores and therefore, lead to breakouts, blackheads, and extreme texture. Another common breakout-inducing factor to consider when looking for a safe setting spray, is the type of finish it offers. Generally speaking, mattifying formulas will not only extend the wear-time of your makeup for much longer than dewy versions, but it will also help keep oil at bay, which can in turn prevent clogged pores, blackheads, and milia from cropping up –especially during the humid and sweaty summer months. If you prefer to stick to all-natural options, selecting a spray with anti-inflammatory properties, such as a spritz infused with rosewater is a great preventative measure that doesn’t pose the risk of irritation. Now, if you’re sensitive and acne-prone, there are also some other key ingredients you’ll want to avoid to prevent flare ups: silicones, synthetic fragrances, essential oils, and cocoa butter. We’ve rounded up some reliable setting sprays that will keep your makeup in tact all day long, without the risk of causing an unsightly breakout the following day.

1. Skindinavia The Maker Primer Spray Oil Control

While marketed as a priming spray, this oil-controlling formula is actually a solid two-in-one, doubling as both a makeup-extending setting spray and a prepping primer for added matte assurance. Just like the original (and best-selling) Skindinavia setting spray, this option has an ultra fine mist for even application, but doesn’t contain parabens or silicone, so it shouldn’t cause blogged pores or breakouts.

2. Teddie Organics Rose Water Spray

Rosewater has natural anti-inflammatory properties, making it a great soothing agent for not only those with active breakouts, but also those with highly reactive skin. This alcohol and oil free mist will settle makeup and seamlessly blend cakey powders and foundation together for a skin-like finish. It’s also a refreshing way to re-hydrate and freshen up lackluster skin throughout the day without adding a skin-tightening matte option on top of other matte products.

3. Laura Gellar Spackle Mist

This oil, fragrance and silicone free mist is super gentle on acneic and sensitive skin, without compromising added lasting power to your look, and doubling as a mid-day touch-up agent to revive settled makeup. It restores a life-like effect to makeup that’s been on since the morning, without adding an oily “glow.”

