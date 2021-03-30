5 Serum-In-Cream Skincare Products That Let You Skip a Step in Your Routine

Scroll To See More Images

It looks like 2021 is all about saving time, because well, there’s a lot to catch up on after the wash that was 2020. When it comes to skincare, this means paring down your products, which not only helps you save time, it’s also a great solution for anyone who experiences hormonal acne, eczema flare-ups, and other skin-related blunders. If your skin is has a tendency to unpredictable like mine does, you may want to find a product that you know works for you and stick with it rather than doing a fussy ten-step routine, and serum-cream skincare products are a great way to give your skin what it needs without taking an hour to get the job done.

Plus, if money is a little tight right now, you may not want to be spending your hard-earned coin on a multi-step skincare routine. I mean, IDK about you, but my 2021 motto is to get in, get out, and get to werk, honey. Because, frankly, there’s just so much I want to do when we’re all able to touch again. (That is happening in 2021, right???) These new serum-in-cream products are perfect for combining two steps in one, and getting in a little extra hydration to boot. Try ‘em out now for yourself and thank me later.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream

This retinol-infused serum-in-cream formula promises the reduction of uneven skin tone (with niacinamide!), a reduction of visible fine lines and wrinkles, and is suitable for sensitive skin types. Retinol is known to have some pretty harsh side effects, like drying, peeling skin, and redness, but since it’s in a cream that pumps the formula with vitamins B5 and E to help soothe, you’re much less likely to have a negative reaction to the serum. It’s truly a dream product for someone who wants to see results but hates the downtime of dealing with a dry skin flare-up.

Garnier SkinActive Green Labs Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream with SPF 30 and Vitamin C + Pineapple

As an added bonus, this serum-cream hybrid contains SPF 30, so really, it’s more like three steps in one. This product contains a vitamin C serum, which helps brighten the skin, plus includes real pineapple, which contains vitamin C and E to add even more radiance-boosting power. Since this formula is non-comedogenic, it won’t clog pores and trigger breakouts either. Plus, it’s lightweight, so it’s perfect to use under makeup or as your everyday base before you step out into the sun.

KORRES White Pine Meno-Reverse Serum-in-Cream

While making this cream, Korres studied centenarian trees for two years with the help of the Department of Pharmacy and the Department of Biology of the National University of Athens. The result was the discovery of a natural peptide blend, the brand dubbed “meno-reverse,” which was specifically formulated for menopausal skin. If you’re not quite there yet, it makes a perfect gift for mom or someone in your life complaining about dry, dull skin in their late 40s or 50s.

Face Serum by Olay Age Defying Anti-Wrinkle 2-in-1 Day Cream Plus Face Serum

This is a great, affordable option for anyone beginning to notice signs of fine lines, wrinkles, and dull, dry skin. It’s formulated with aloe vera, glycerin, and niacinamide to hydrate skin and smooth texture. If your skin is seriously thirsty, try applying this at night before bed and then sleeping with a humidifier.

Instytutum Super Packed X-Strength Retinol Serum

Instytutum is one of my favorite brands. Getting on an Instytutum regimen helped me kick hormonal acne that popped up in my mid-20s once and for all. Similar to the It Cosmetics retinol serum cream mentioned above, this one also promises little irritation on the skin, since it’s infused with vitamin E oil, grapeseed oil, and apricot oil to soothe the skin and minimize any irritation caused by this concentrated retinol formula. It bills itself as a serum, but when you put it on, it dispenses like a cream, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and quenched.