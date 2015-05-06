Serious Spring Drama: An Original Beauty Editorial

StyleCaster Presents is a platform that spotlights amazing fashion editorials, creative photography, and innovative design work—all submitted by our vast network of creative collaborators. Our mission is to showcase the depth and breadth of creative thinking across many fields and many different perspectives. Every week, we publish a different feature to inspire, delight, and entertain.

Spring is officially here, but that doesn’t mean that we’re sticking to baby pink lips and cheeks. In our latest beauty editorial shot by Bruce Soyez-Bernard, makeup artist Alexis Williams switches out soft spring hues and bringing the drama with bold red lips, bright eye liners, and intense bronzed eyes. Get some inspiration to try a bold new beauty look. Photographer: Bruce Soyez-Bernard at LVA Represents.

Model: Klaire at VNYmodelmanagement.

Makeup: Alexis Williams at LVA Artists For Dior Cosmetics.

Hair: Shinya Nakagawa using Kerastase.

Retouching: Violaineb.