Serge Normant Goes Into The Fragrance Biz

Serge Normant, the masterful hands responsible for the gorgeous tresses of Sarah Jessica Parker, Julia Roberts and many others is branching out of hair care and into fragrance. His debut scent, a hair and body eau de parfum called Avah (meaning desire and life) is based off the scent in his signature line of cleansers and styling aids for hair, with a base of musks and a touch of ylang-ylang, jasmine, and amber.

Normant noted that launching a scent “felt a little ambitious, but I thought, designers do it; why can’t I?” As for the product itself, it’s meant to boost hair health as well. Normant didn’t create the scent specifically for hair, but added ingredients such as Vitamin E and jojoba oil to make sure the juice wasn’t drying or damaging.

Serge Normant Avah Eau de Parfum, $60, available June 1 at www.sergenormant.com

[Style.com]