Serge Lutens Launches an ‘Antiperfume’

Serge Lutens is launching another fragrance, but it appears he’s going in a different direction with this one. The latest fragrance, named L’Eau Serge Lutens, is a scent for both women and men and has been dubbed the “antiperfume.”

Lutens says the scent has been in the works for about 15 years now, but its production was quickly abandoned after it began. He took up the project again about “six or seven years after” and then “all at once, it came together.”

According to WWD, Lutens said “I wanted something that is fresh, that maintains the freshness, which evokes water, and does not smell like cologne.” His idea of luxury, he says, is “to be clean, to smell clean, and slip into a white shirt.”

In that sense, he has designed the scent, or moreover, the “anti-scent,” to smell as clean and fresh as possible. A bottle retails in France for 100 euros, or about $135. The antiperfume was launched in Paris on February 1, and will be available in the U.S. on March 1, selling in stores like Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus.

