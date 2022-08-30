Serena Williams Wore Literal Crystals in Her Hair to Match Her Diamond-Encrusted Dress at the US Open

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams stepped out on the court Monday night quite literally sparking in her final U.S. Open appearance. Her Nike dress was encrusted with diamonds so it would only make sense her hair would be sparkling, too, right? And it was. Her hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, put actual Swarovski crystals in Williams’ hair and the result was breathtaking.

Williams’ 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, wore a matching outfit to cheer her mom on from the stands. Her tiny Nike dress matched her mom’s “embellished bodice and tutu skirt inspired by the night sky above center court in Flushing, NY,” per Williams on Instagram. In a press release and on social media, Nike announced: “Serena worked with our design team on a final tournament look that would keep her feeling comfortable and confident. Her custom NikeCourt Flare 2s are just as brilliant as her. With diamond-encrusted swooshes and @serenawilliamsjewelry deubrés on the laces that read ‘mama’ and ‘queen.'”

The ‘fits are not the only ways mom and daughter matched. Although Williams wore crystals in her full hair for this match, she often wears her hair in braids. In 1999, Williams won her first US Open wearing braids with white beads. Is it a coincidence that’s exactly how Olympia was wearing her hair in the stands? We doubt it. What a sweet tribute to her mom, who just happens to be one of the greatest athletes ever.

Williams didn’t just look great — she played great, too. According to CNN (listen, we’re not sports people over here), Williams opened singles play with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinić in the first round of the US Open. On Wednesday, she’ll open doubles play with her sister Venus, as well as face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the singles round of 64, for their first career meeting. We’re not 100 percent sure what any of that means but we’ll absolutely be watching Williams make history.