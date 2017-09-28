Serena Williams Just Got the Most Badass Waist-Length Braids

Serena Williams is celebrating motherhood with a brand-new hairstyle. On Thursday, the 36-year-old tennis champ—who welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., earlier this month—posted an Instagram debuting a fresh set of waist-length braids.

In the picture, Williams, dressed in a black tank top and short-shorts, posed for a mirror selfie with one hand on her hip and the other gripping her iPhone. Her braids, which were tied in a high ponytail, cascaded down her shoulders, falling just shy of her hips. Williams left the Instagram caption-less, but that didn’t stop her followers from flooding the photos with phrases like “Snatched!” and “Work it.”

The hair selfie is the first time Williams has shared a full-body photo since giving birth to her newborn, who she shares with fiancé and Reddit co-founder, Alex Ohanian. Fans also posted plenty of comments gushing about how gorgeous Williams looks after giving birth just four weeks ago.

While we don’t advocate pressuring women to flatten their tummies at any time, particularly right after giving birth, we can all agree that Williams looks beautiful under any circumstance. And while we’ll stay away from commenting on her figure (as we wish everyone else would), what we feel totally comfortable praising are her epic braids.