Serena Williams Swears By These 3 Inexpensive Makeup Products

Serena Williams Swears By These 3 Inexpensive Makeup Products

Serena Williams Swears By These 3 Inexpensive Makeup Products
Photo: Jim Spellman For WireImage/Getty Images.

International tennis champion and badass female Serena Williams sat down with InStyle this week to discuss 17 of her favorite things right now. Understandably, a pair of Chanel espadrilles made the cut. (Us too, girl.)

But three of her 17 favorite things were a bit more unexpected—like drugstore makeup, for instance. And since we love a good bargain, we hunted down the three makeup products Williams considers staples in her daily routine.

For the record, if these products stay put on Williams’ skin, they’re sure to stay put on yours. They’re athlete-approved!

1. NARS Concealer, $30

NARS concealer serena williams

NARS.

“I use a NARS concealer every day,” the athlete said. That explains how her makeup stays flawless during a match!

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Lipstick, $18

serena williams Anastasia Beverly Hills lipstick

Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Tennis-proof.

3. L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, $7.95

serena williams l'oreal paris mascara

L’Oréal Paris.

For grand-slam lashes.

Now that you know what the pros are wearing, what’s stopping you from buying these products yourself? Maybe you, too, could look like a certified champion (off the court, of course).

