News: See Serena Williams’ Wimbledon Nail Art; Jada Pinkett Smith’s New Hairstyle

At Wimbledon, tennis players like Serena Williams are sporting cool nail art. — via Fashionista



Jada Pinkett Smith has a new asymmetrical, ombré hairstyle. — via People StyleWatch

Emma Watson‘s hair stylist says her pixie cut helped her “jump from Harry Potter right into womanhood.” — via Beauty High

Here are 6 things every woman should know before buying foundation. — via SheFinds

What’s really causing your dark circles and puffy eyes, and what can you do about it? This story has the answer. — via StyleList