Serena Williams Is Launching Her Own Cosmetics Company

She’s dominated on the tennis court. Then, in the fashion industry. Now, it’s time for Serena Williams to conquer the beauty world. The 36-year-old athlete-turned-fashion-designer is reportedly launching a cosmetics company, and to say that we’re excited is a serious understatement.

According to TMZ, Williams a filed legal documents to trademark “Aneres” (Serena spelled backwards—in case you didn’t notice) for another fashion line. But after that fell through, the tennis player pivoted toward beauty, where it looks like she’s going to stay.

Not much is known about Aneres, but TMZ reports that it will include a variety of beauty products. For skin care, you can expect your usual prep (moisturizers, etc.), as well as makeup-removing products. For makeup, Williams has lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadows, eyeliners, mascaras, and makeup kits in the pipeline. Bath soaps, colognes, and perfumes are also in development.

No word yet on when Aneres will launch, but judging from the array of products that Williams has planned, she’s clearly serious and will likely try to get her brand up and running as soon as possible—so start saving up your coins now.