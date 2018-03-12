Serena Williams Is Launching Her Own Cosmetics Company

She’s dominated on the tennis court. Then, in the fashion industry. Now, it’s time for Serena Williams to conquer the beauty world. The 36-year-old athlete-turned-fashion-designer is reportedly launching a cosmetics company, and to say that we’re excited is a serious understatement.
According to TMZ, Williams a filed legal documents to trademark “Aneres” (Serena spelled backwards—in case you didn’t notice) for another fashion line. But after that fell through, the tennis player pivoted toward beauty, where it looks like she’s going to stay.
Not much is known about Aneres, but TMZ reports that it will include a variety of beauty products. For skin care, you can expect your usual prep (moisturizers, etc.), as well as makeup-removing products. For makeup, Williams has lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadows, eyeliners, mascaras, and makeup kits in the pipeline. Bath soaps, colognes, and perfumes are also in development.
View this post on Instagram
It's official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter. This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida- both my home states. Thursday, the day I play my very first match, marks international women's day. My comeback could not have come on a better day and I decided I wanted to do something different let you all be apart of my long journey back (if you want of course!!) So I created my Serena Gold toned "S" pin. When I am playing you can wear it and show support not only from me but also for my charity which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center. I want this gold "S" mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure! So when I wear my "S" pin I am representing Strength, and Sureness. What would your "S" mean? They are for now only available for my fans that come see my at Indian wells, and Miami starting Wednesday as well as Thursday when I play!! Sooooo if you are watching me stop by the Serena booth to grab a "S" pin. Post pics of you wearing your "S" and tag me! Thanks for the support I look forward to seeing you out there!!
No word yet on when Aneres will launch, but judging from the array of products that Williams has planned, she’s clearly serious and will likely try to get her brand up and running as soon as possible—so start saving up your coins now.