This is the Blondest We’ve Ever Seen Serena Williams

The GOAT is blonde. Serena Williams hit up the Sports Illustrated Fashionable Fifty party in Los Angeles and all eyes were on her new hair—and her outfit, of course. The tennis superstar traded in her ombré hair for honey-blonde locks and it brightens up her whole look. She’s on the cover of the special edition of the magazine—deservedly so. For the celebration, she wore a tan patent-leather pencil skirt, a beige top and cool layered necklaces. Though she didn’t win Wimbledon this year, she’s winning at life, that’s for sure.

Willaims’ new hair is courtesy of longtime hairstylist Vernon François. He shared a photo of the star to his Instagram account, showing off her blonde hair with darker roots. The color looks amazing with Willaims’ loose waves that flow down past her chest. Makeup artist Lora Arellano gave her a pretty natural look with bold brows, nude lips and tons of lashes.

Willaims looks like a badass on the cover of Sports Illustrated in a white bodysuit, long jacket and bright green sky-high heels. “I always try to send the message of just being confident and fierce,” she tells the magazine.

The tennis star isn’t the only one going lighter for summer. Natalie Portman showed up to the Christian Dior’s Love N’ Roses fragrance exhibition launch in Shanghai, China, with new, lighter strands courtesy of stylist Cassondra Kaeding.

Chrissy Teigen also added blonde highlights and some serious length to her hair last week. She thanked colorist Tracey Cunningham for the blonde highlights and Priscilla Valles for the long extensions. “Went a little blonder for the remainder of summer,” Teigen said. “Thank you, Tracey and Priscilla, my hair gods. I love you. It’s so pretty.”

Now, who’s next?