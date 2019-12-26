Even Serena Williams Gets Her Favorite Face Masks on Amazon

While you’re grabbing toilet paper and paper towels from Amazon, take a look at the retailer’s beauty department. It includes some of the best brands and products around, including some stellar face masks. Hey, even Serena Williams gets her face masks on Amazon. As Allure first reported, the tennis star took to her Instagram account earlier this week to give her 11.9 million followers a peek into how she gets such great skin. Get ready to take notes.

“Every night, I try to do different masks,” Williams said to the camera. “Tonight, I’m doing this chin lift ’cause I need to lift my chin.” I’ve personally used the K-beauty mask before, that’s made by a few different retailers. It’s a stretchy white fabric that tightens under your chin and slips over your ears. Who knows if it actually works (I doubt it) but it’s fun to try regardless. But that’s not all she uses. “And then I have my gold undereye masks,” she adds.

If you think these are some high-end masks with triple-digit price tags, you’d be mistaken. “I get them all from Amazon,” she says. “So it’s fun. I love it.” Williams also acknowledges that the masks look a little silly but “hey, this is the price you pay when you keep aging,” she says. “Aging is a gift. It’s a gift.” Williams didn’t spill the exact brands of the masks she uses but like I said earlier, there are a bunch of “facial slimming” chin masks on Amazon. The LipoFix Double Chin Reducer Intense Lifting Double Layer ($29.87 at Amazon) includes five masks at less than $7 apiece. It’s possible the gold masks are the Matykos 24K Gold Collagen Under Eye and Forehead Patches ($14.95 at Amazon), which gets you 10 pieces for just $1.50 each.

Whether you grab these or similar skincare from Amazon, make sure you read the reviews so you know what you’re getting into. For example, the Matykos masks have tons of five-star reviews, with one fan writing, “They hydrate my skin very well and help me look on[SIC] the morning like a princess.” You can’t beat that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.