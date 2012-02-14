Sequined Eyelids Seen Backstage for NYFW at Betsey Johnson

Betsey Johnson knows how to give us a sugar high; both literally (she always has tons of candy backstage) and figuratively off of the amazing beauty looks that are a sure thing, every time she shows her collection. Starting with the makeup, Charlotte Willer for Maybelline went for a “60s, Twiggy, all dolled up look,” with the most obvious part of the inspiration being the eyes; each eye was decorated with three large sequin pieces on the lids, held on with LashGrip Eyelash Adhesive Glue.

To truly get that retro look, Willer used “a ton of Falsies Flared Mascara,” EyeStudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner in Blackest Black on the inner part and moving to the outer section of the eye, finishing with the cream and the brown shade on the furthest left of the EyeStudio Color Explosion Eyeshadow Palette in Caffeine Rush ( a favorite this season).

The look concluded with two Dream Bouncy Blush shades-Orchid Flush and Fresh Pink, and Color Sensational Lip Color in Born with It, topped off with some Color Sensational Clear Gloss as the final lip layer.

Renee Meyers, guest artist for Sephora by OPI, gave us the lowdown on the nails for the show, as well as a peek at the new Sephora by OPI Betsey Johnson Collection (get more deets about the polishes here). “We created a black with silver stripes to match the tights found in the collection,” explained Meyers, “which actually is a good neutral shade for Betsey, since the collection is so colorful.” She used the OPI deep shade of black called What’s a Tire Jack? which is so opaque, only one coat is needed for full coverage, and created silver stripes down the nail with Sparkling Personality, a silver shade with a slight pink tinge, which is part of the Sephora by OPI Betsey Johnson Collection coming out in March. Sephora by OPI Basecoat and Topcoat were also used.

John Reyman for Aveda described the inspiration as “Twiggy meets Valley of the Dolls” in a hair look that results in a combo of the Vidal Sassoon, ultra-straight angular, graphic look “like the hair was ironed on an ironing board, like they used to do back in the day.” He ended up creating two separate looks- one that had a center part, flat ironed and extremely straight, the other with a side part and braided, low ponytail. For both looks Reyman used Aveda’s Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Smoother, Volumizing Tonic, and Control Force Firm Hold Hair Spray to set the hair and finish off the look.