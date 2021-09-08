I Shop Online For A Living, And These Are The 8 Things I’m Buying In September

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not trying to brag too much here, but I’m pretty certain that I have one of the coolest, most enviable jobs around. Reason being? I scour the internet for the best shopping deals and coolest trends every day, and get to test out so many amazing new clothing pieces, beauty products, and home goods. I’ve been a shopping writer and editor for a few years now, and have developed a knack for determining which products are worth every penny, and which ones are better left in the virtual cart.

This month is all about stepping into the fall comfortably. Stores like Target are beginning to roll out their fall home lines and sites are seeing increased search interest in moisturizing and clarifying products (makes sense, given that temps are sadly going to plummet and the air is about to dry). Amazon’s Movers & Shakers page—a section that shows what items are rising in popularity—is filled to the brim with soothing lotions and oils. Google is being inundated with “fall fashion” inquiries and people on Pinterest are starting to search for pumpkin recipes and candles once more.

My shopping carts fit the bill for these fall trends perfectly. I’m shopping for nourishing face masks, sleek platform loafers, and cozy throw blankets to start my cold weather months off the right way. Check out the eight essentials I’ll be buying this September below:

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Neutrogena Anti-Residue Clarifying Shampoo

I don’t know what it is about spending so much time indoors, but ever since the pandemic began, my scalp has been a mess. I’ve experienced more dandruff and dryness these past two years than I have collectively my entire life. My one saving grace? This simple clarifying shampoo. It removes icky product build-up from dry shampoos and conditioners without stripping my hair of its natural oils. For best results, I swap this product with my typical purple shampoo once or twice a week.

Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Loafer

I’m of the belief that if you have a good pair of loafers, you can wear them across every season. I love the androgynous vibe of the shoes. They’re punk and sexy at the same time. Unfortunately, most quality pairs are a few hundred dollars. That’s why, when I found these Sam Edelman ones, I squealed out loud with glee. The Olivia Rodrigo-esque shoes platforms come in black, tan, or green and pair them with practically every dress or pair of pants you’ve got hanging in your closet.

Cable Knit Chenille Throw Blanket

There is no problem that curling into a cozy throw blanket can’t solve. This is why at the beginning of every fall season, I gift myself a new one. I love the look of all things cable knit. The sophisticated design makes tops and accessories like this blanket, which is just $25, look so much more expensive than they are.

Nest Pumpkin Chai Candle

It’s time for society to pass the point of calling everything pumpkin scented or flavored basic. Let’s all just agree that pumpkin anything is delicious and should be celebrated, not mocked. This September, I’m going all in on candles. Nest’s Pumpkin Chai candle is everything I want to cover my space. The spice scent is decadent without being overwhelming. Plus, the candle itself is a warm orange. You can’t find a better fall candle than this.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

I’m fairly certain that this clever coffee invention was made for me. It ensures that slow sippers (moi) won’t ever have to deal with lukewarm drinks ever again. To use it, all you have to do is flip the switch on, and the base will warm your cup’s bottom and keep the liquids inside nice and hot. I’ll be keeping this accessory on my WFH desk at all times.

Free People Picnic Sweater Romper

This fall, I don’t want to wear anything that requires more than a little effort to put on. Jeans? Absolutely not. A button-up shirt? You’ve got to be kidding. Heels? Please, don’t make me laugh. But this sweater romper? Sign me tf up. It’s like wearing a stylish and socially acceptable set of onesie pajamas. I plan to keep it on at home during work and lounge time, then dress it up when I go out with tights and combat boots. It’s such a simple look, but those are the best ones to style again and again.

PÜR 4-in-1 Sculpting Concealer

There are very few people I trust with makeup advice. One of them is Rachel Nussbaum, InStyle’s beauty writer. She knows everything there is to know about the ingredients that comprise popular foundations, hairsprays, etc. Her vast knowledge comes with a lot of heartbreak. She often tells me (and her readers) of the harmful irritants that are too-often included in name brand products, so when there’s a brand she approves of, I take note. Rachel told me that Pur is on her list of A-Okay concealers, so I’m hopping on this 4-in-1 color corrector faster than a kid on a trampoline. It comes in 16 shades, costs under $25, and is free from the nastiness of phthalates, aluminum, and talc.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask

I’m a writer living in New York. Translation: I don’t have an income that gives me the means to spend hefty amounts of cash on skincare (nor do I want to). Spending close to $50 on a face mask would physically and emotionally pain me if I didn’t already know and love this one so much. I’ve been using Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask for years. It saved my skin when I was on Accutane, and continues to be my secret to non-greasy hydration. I’d say I have to stock up on it about every five months, and this September is one of them. I’ll be using it to prevent cracked winter skin, and before date nights or brunches to give me a Hailey Bieber-esque glow.