The September Editorials We’re Lusting After So Far

Being beauty and fashion junkies, each year we can’t wait until we get our hands on the big, beautiful September issues of our favorite magazines. Staring at the glossy images for page after page, we get to make lists and lists of the new clothes and products we need to buy (note the need) and lust after bodies that we’ll never attain.

This year is no different of course, with many of the September issues already leaking on the web and some already arriving in our mailboxes. From Lady Gaga’s incredible Vogue cover to Gwen Stefani gracing Harper’s Bazaar, we’ve clearly been impressed. But, being the beauty aficionados that we are, we don’t like to just stop at the covers. Above are some of our favorite images from inside the magazines so far — let us know which ones you’re loving!