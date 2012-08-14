The September Editorials We’re Lusting After So Far

Being beauty and fashion junkies, each year we can’t wait until we get our hands on the big, beautiful September issues of our favorite magazines. Staring at the glossy images for page after page, we get to make lists and lists of the new clothes and products we need to buy (note the need) and lust after bodies that we’ll never attain.
This year is no different of course, with many of the September issues already leaking on the web and some already arriving in our mailboxes. From Lady Gaga’s incredible Vogue cover to Gwen Stefani gracing Harper’s Bazaar, we’ve clearly been impressed. But, being the beauty aficionados that we are, we don’t like to just stop at the covers. Above are some of our favorite images from inside the magazines so far — let us know which ones you’re loving!
Karlie Kloss works up a sweat with wet curls, matte red lips and dark smokey eyes in "Vogue" Japan.
Photo:
Vogue Japan September 2012/Vogue Japan September 2012
In this 'Femme Fatal' shoot featured in "Vogue" China and shot by Inez & Vinoodh, the big hair, bold lips, floral and velvet have us just wanting to reach out and touch the page.
Photo:
Vogue China September 2012/Vogue China September 2012
Lady Gaga's Vogue spread was all about the hair on the cover -- and the hair accessories inside.
Photo:
Vogue September 2012/Vogue September 2012
Hannah Glasby Melie in "Flare looks" electrified, in the best possible way.
Photo:
Flare September 2012/Flare September 2012
Katy Perry's "Elle" shoot was high glam, and she was stunningly clothed (for once). We loved.
Photo:
Elle September 2012/Elle September 2012
We know this is a cover, but for "i-D's" Just Kids issue, Kel Markey and Herieth Paul go a little crazy with color and it turns out so fun and "youthful."
Gwen Stefani is always gorgeous, but in "Harper's Bazaar" her top knot and signature red lip were on point.
Photo:
Harper's Bazaar September 2012/Harper's Bazaar September 2012
Miley Cyrus was stunning in "Marie Claire" with a play on a pompadour.
Photo:
Marie Claire September 2012/Marie Claire September 2012
Only Miranda Kerr could be completely naked aside from a pair of killer boots, yet keep it classy.
Photo:
Harper's Bazaar September 2012/Harper's Bazaar September 2012
Clearly there was a lot of post-production work for this "Flare" shoot, but we're loving the colored effects (and killer red liner).
Photo:
Flare September 2012/Flare September 2012