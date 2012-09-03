September Agenda: 30 Things We’re Loving This Month

September might be our favorite and least favorite month of the year — for a few reasons: 1. Rachel’s B-Day, 2. Fashion Week, 3. We have to say goodbye to all of our weekends at the beach and summer Fridays. And while the list goes on and on, all because we have a love/hate relationship with this fashion month doesn’t mean we don’t have a long list of things we are looking forward to.
It’s time to break out those over-the-knee boots and tights, swap out our summer makeup with our fall go-tos and prep ourselves for the busiest time of the year. As much as we will miss the warm days of summer, we can’t wait for a crisp fall air to blow through New York this September! See what other things we have in our agenda for this month in the slideshow above!
Figure out how to do galaxy nails myself: The galaxy nail art look is amazing, and a DIY that I need to conquer. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Bleach my hair: I've done countless things to my hair -- it's been blue, purple and green, but mostly blonde... and now it's time to take it to it's REALLY blonde roots. In a fun way, of course... - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Emmys: When award show season gets underway, we get to not only watch all of our favorite celebs walk the red carpet, but also get to critique the clothes and beauty looks -- what could be better? - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Fall clothes: I love summer and all, but there's nothing better than pulling on a pair of jeans, an oversized sweater and some great fall boots. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
FNO: Sure it is the craziest night of the year, but we've already heard rumors about some awesome events happening at our favorite stores. We may have to take a trip out this Thursday night. - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Wear my jewelry as hair accessories: I have wrap bracelets sitting in my jewelry box asking to be re-purposed as headbands. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Glossy Gold Lip: As much as I love a bold lip (it is a rare occurrence to see me without lipstick these days), I think I am going to try out the golden gloss trend. A slight dab in the center is the perfect way to brighten up any look! (Illamasqua Intense Lipgloss, $20, sephora.com) - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Take a weekend getaway with friends: A long weekend away with the girls will be much needed after Fashion Week. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Spiced Apple Cider: Hello fall, and all of your spicy, warm drink goodness. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Find the place in NYC that serves the rainbow cookie ice cream sandwiches: Rainbow cookies are my favorite thing in the ENTIRE world, and putting ice cream in the middle of them just seems like a dream. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Go back to blonde: After dabbling in being a brunette for a few months, it's time to go back to blonde, following in the footsteps of stars like Miley and Jenna Dewan-Tatum. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Back to School Shopping: Ok, maybe I'm not going back to school. But I still use September as an excuse to stock up on a new collection of Moleskins and Le Pen collections. - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Break in my new boots: Keep the fall weather coming! (VC Signature "Sue" Bootie, $350, shop.nordstrom.com) - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Finally go and see Newsies on Broadway: This is still my favorite movie to this day (well I have like ten favorite movies) but even though Christian Bale is not in the broadway show, I still need to see it brought to life. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director (She better take me with her!) - Amanda
"Perks of Being a Wallflower": I'm obsessed with Emma Watson and this movie seems like it will be absolutely adorable. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Red Eyeshow: A trend I was weary about in the beginning, I think red eye shadow might be the exact addition to my makeup bag I've been looking for. (Stila Eye Shadow, $18, sephora.com) - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Fall TV Shows: I am an avid TV watcher, and I have no qualms about it. September means my favorite TV shows are coming back! - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Sprinkles Bakery: I've indulged in Billy's, Crumbs, Magnolia's and Baked by Melissa, so Sprinkles is next on my list. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Pumpkin Spiced Latte: Thank you, Starbucks - that is all. - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Bust out my St. Tropez sunless tanner: Considering my beach days for the year have just about hit their quota. (Self Tanning Bronzing Lotion, $40, sephora.com) - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
See the movie Bachelorette: Hopefully it falls somewhere between The Hangover and Bridesmaids. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Go to the Timeflies concert at Terminal 5: Their new album, Scotched Up, has been playing on loop on my iTunes for weeks, so I can't wait to see them live. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Wear a wine stained lip: I'm obsessed with the wine stained lip trend, and it's perfect to complete any fall look. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Start wearing headbands again: It seems so Gossip Girl circa 2008, but I think I'm going to single-handily bring the headband back to the office space. (Deep Gurnani Floral Headband, $44, shopbob.com) - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Flannel Shirts: I love lace and silk with the rest of them, but sometimes nothing is as cozy as a warm flannel shirt. - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Sun Screen: Even though summer feels like it's over, I am still an avid believer in sun screen. Don't skimp just because you're no longer at the beach! (Clinique City Block, $21, sephora.com) - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Watch the new season of Dexter: The teaser gives me goosebumps. - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member
Biolage ExquisiteOil Replenishing Treatment: I am calling it my new miracle treatment. All I need to instantly replenish shine and moisture into my hair after a damaging summer. - Amanda Elser, Beauty High Contributor
Fashion Month: As much as I hate it while it's happening (multiple panic attacks occur), great memories are made and so many amazing things are witnessed. Undeniably the best and worst thing about September. - Rachel Adler, Beauty High Beauty Director
Paint my nails all metallic, all the time: The new Essie metallics collection is to die for and my nails are begging to be lacquered up. (Essie's Metallic Collection, $8/each, Ulta.com) - Augusta Falletta, Beauty High Junior Team Member