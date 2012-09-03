September Agenda: 30 Things We’re Loving This Month

September might be our favorite and least favorite month of the year — for a few reasons: 1. Rachel’s B-Day, 2. Fashion Week, 3. We have to say goodbye to all of our weekends at the beach and summer Fridays. And while the list goes on and on, all because we have a love/hate relationship with this fashion month doesn’t mean we don’t have a long list of things we are looking forward to.

It’s time to break out those over-the-knee boots and tights, swap out our summer makeup with our fall go-tos and prep ourselves for the busiest time of the year. As much as we will miss the warm days of summer, we can’t wait for a crisp fall air to blow through New York this September! See what other things we have in our agenda for this month in the slideshow above!