Sephoria Is Back and Even More Epic Than Last Year

It’s back, people. Sephora’s massive beauty experience, Sephoria, will return to Los Angeles this September. The company promises it’s twice as big as last year, and will include access to all-new products, meet and greets from brand founders and influencers and, of course, all the Instagram opportunities over the two-day event. Basically, it sounds like heaven. “Our first-ever SEPHORiA was met with incredible enthusiasm that really underscored how meaningful these real-life moments of connection are for our clients,” said Deborah Yeh, CMO, Sephora, in a statement. “This year, we’re giving attendees even more access to what they love—new and exclusive products, personalized experiences, facetime with their favorite beauty experts. The experience is bigger than ever, but still with the commitment to creating community, fostering 1:1 connection, and welcoming and celebrating the uniqueness of every attendee who joins us. This is the great Sephora meet-up.”

Over the weekend, you’ll be able to check out new products from brands including Benefit, Fenty, Gucci Beauty, Ouai, Too Faced—just to name a few. Prefer to learn from the best of the best in the beauty community? Check out 14 different Masterclasses from pros such as Drybar founder Alli Webb, makeup artist and founder Patrick Ta, NikkiTutorials for Marc Jacobs Beauty, and more.

Of course, there will be Meet and Greets, as well. Hayley Williams and Brian O’Connor of Good Dye Young will be there, as well as Taylor Frankel, co-founder of Nudestix and Too Faced’s Jerrod Blandino. And there are so many others.

Can’t make it to Los Angeles? For the first time, the Sephoria Masterclass is going on tour. Sephora Rouge members in Houston and San Francisco can attend classes by Tatcha’s Vicky Tsai and Fenty Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist, Hector Espinal.

Here’s how to get a ticket to the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on September 7-8, 2019. Sephora Rouge members can buy tickets July 8-9 and all others on July 10. General Admission tickets are $80 and VIP tickets are $350. You’ll be able to pick a session to attend: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. You can check out all the perks for each tier and grab a ticket on the Sephoria website. We hear the swag bag is worth up to $900.

