Save Big: Sephora’s Welcome Back Event Features Discounts, Samples and More

If you’ve been wondering when the next big Sephora sale is, well, the time is coming. Get ready to stock up during Sephora’s Welcome Back Event. It’s both in-store and online so if you feel safe and live somewhere you can shop IRL, Sephora’s created reasons to get you back into the shop. It’s unlike Sephora’s usual sales and individual products aren’t discounted, but the more you spend the more you save. Plus, you can win free luxe items. Yes, free.

From August 14-23, Beauty Insider members can receive $15 off $75 or $20 off $100. If you’re shopping online, use code WELCOMEBACK. If you head into the store (again, if you feel safe!), you have a chance to win a $100 Sephora gift card (one client per store). That’s not all you can win. From Friday-Sunday, a Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler (retail $549!) is up for grabs, as well as One/Size Patrick Starr Mini Go Off Makeup Dissolving Mist and mini Juiciest Makeup Remover Wipes.

Have a bunch of points you’re ready to get rid of? Starting Friday, there are new in-store exclusive rewards redeemable with points—for Beauty Insider members, of course. Pick up samples from brands such as Murad, Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique, Nars and Benefit, Sephora Collection reusable straw sets and Beauty Insider branded tumblers and mugs. The choice is yours.

If you’re not sure about shopping IRL (it’s totally up to you and your comfort level), you can check out Sephora’s COVID-19 protocol here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.