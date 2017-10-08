7 Top-Rated Under Eye Products at Sephora

Even if you’re a twenty-something who has yet to encounter a major skin issue, there’s no denying the power (and necessity) of restorative beauty products. Besides the fact that most do a great job of blurring fine lines and replenishing moisture to parched areas, they feel almost as good as a spa day.
And treating the eye area is especially gratifying since it houses the thinnest layer of skin on the face. Spending hours in front of a computer screen or not getting enough sleep are just two of the many everyday habits that leave us with dark circles and puffiness. So much so, that under eye products now take up a large part of our favorite beauty destinations.
If you’re in need of a little TLC and don’t want to look like a zombie when you wake up, check out the top 7 eye creams and gels that Sephora shoppers can’t get enough of.
Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb
This top-selling cream provides the eye area with 26 hours of moisture, thanks to a blend of the collagen-producing Pennywort and detoxifying Comfrey leaf.
$48; at Sephora
Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum
A silky serum that contains high doses of copper peptides and black tea ferment; both of which help diminish fine lines.
$60; at Sephora
Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate
Use this powerful treatment at morning and night to shrink puffiness around the eyes and firm skin simultaneously.
$78; at Sephora
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Avocado oil is known for its deep moisturizing properties, making it the perfect ingredient for treating parched under eye areas.
$29; at Sephora
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
The hype is real with this pricey cult favorite as its thick emollient formula infiltrates the under eye area, leaving it softer and less prone to damage. (Pro-tip: Store in your refrigerator before using to reap the cooling benefits.)
$205; at Sephora
Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff
The name says it all! Coffee beans and ginseng work together to awaken and brighten tired eyes that have been put through the ringer.
$31; at Sephora
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream
The brand's signature WrinkleResist24 formula combines with hyaluronic acid and Burnet extract to diminish lines, all while moisturizing and firming the skin.
$57; at Sephora
