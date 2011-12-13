Sephora Teams Up with Prabal Gurung

Sephora stores just got a large injection of high fashion with the help of Prabal Gurung. Gurung will be working with the beauty mega-stores to design new uniforms for the company’s beauty advisors, debuting on the sales floors as soon as April.

“My intention was to reflect the style and playfulness of shopping in a Sephora store, but to also make sure [the uniforms] would be functional in such a fast-paced environment,” Gurung told WWD.

“The dress incorporates one of my favorite design elements, offering a flash of vibrant red, while the women’s pant suit and the separates for men give a sleeker, more tailored look.”

We’re hoping that this will spark some other designer collaborations at our go-to stores. Perhaps Proenza for ULTA? We can only begin to imagine the possibilities…