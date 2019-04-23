Literally All the SPF You Need is In This New Sephora Set

We know we need to wear SPF all the time, especially during the summer when we finally shed our big winter coats and our sun-starved limbs are out. But while traveling, it can be a huge pain to pack sunscreen. And when you do find a travel-sized one you like, it lasts just a few days. Enter the Sephora Sun Safety Kit.

The retail giant partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to raise awareness of skin cancer and sun protection. Sephora’s Sun Safety initiative is in its twelfth year and has raised more than $7 million to date. For this kit, Sephora is donating $25 of each kit to MSK, so now you have an even better excuse to stock up on SPF for summer. Sephora launched a similar sun kit last year and it actually sold out.

Though some fans might be bummed this year’s doesn’t contain any full-sized products, I’m a huge fan of the cult-favorite brands included—plus, a seriously cute travel bag. In the straw clutch, you’ll get 12 travel-sized products, including: Coola Full Spectrum 360 Sun Silk Drops SPF 30 and SPF 30 Makeup Setting Spray, Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinted Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30, Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15, Lancôme UV Expert Aquagel Defense Primer & Moisturizer SPF 50, Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++, Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer with White Tea, Peter Thomas Roth Max Sheer All Day Moisture Defense Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion, Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion WetForce Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50+ and Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 40 PA+++. Phew!

Now all you need is a good pair of sunnies and you’re ready to get your sun on. The Sephora Sun Safety Kit retails for $39 in Sephora stores and online.