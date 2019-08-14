Brace Your Wallet, Sephora’s Summer VIB Sale Is About To Begin

It’s that time again! It may feel like you just dropped a bunch of money at the last Sephora sale, but the next one is just around the corner. We’ve got the Sephora Summer 2019 VIB Sale dates and it’s way sooner than anyone was expecting. A VIB Rouge member posted the information on Sephora’s community board along with her list of everything she’s dying to get her hands on. Other Sephora customers jumped in with their wish lists, so it seems like people are already getting their game plan on.

As usual with Sephora’s big sales, VIB Rouge members (those who spent at least $1,000 in the calendar year) get to shop first. Starting August 19, Rouge members can take 20 percent off almost everything in the store. It looks like the only exclusions are: anything from The Ordinary (sad, but it’s already so affordable), one Dyson item “per transaction” and three Drunk Elephant items “per transaction.” It’s also not valid on Sephora Play! boxes or gift cards.

If you’re a Sephora VIB member (those who spend at least $350 in the calendar year), your turn is August 20 and you can take 15 percent off. Right now, it doesn’t look like Beauty Insiders are included in this “bonus” sale. It ends August 27 and the online discount code for both VIB and VIB Rouge is SUMMERSAVE.

It looks like Pat McGrath’s new Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68 at Sephora) is a must-have during this sale. Customers are also adding Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer ($59 at Sephora) to their wish lists, as well as Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer ($49 at Sephora). But hey, the possibilities are (almost) endless.

