Fenty Beauty Lipstick Is Just $7 At Sephora’s Semi-Secret Sale

Elizabeth Denton
by
Sephora/Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Whether you’re VIP or Rouge, it’s pretty much impossible to miss the big Sephora sales. These days have some of the best deals around. But did you know Sephora has a 2021 summer sale right now that’s low-key hidden? It’s not advertised largely on the homepage so you might not know it’s there. But it features some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. It’s worth taking a second—and third—look.

Anyone can shop this sale whether they’re a rewards member or not. The deals won’t last long, though. We spotted 13 on-trend shades of Fenty Beauty’s Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick for just $7 (that’s more than half off), as well as Marc Jacobs Beauty foundation, eyeliner and powder. Looking for skincare instead? Don’t miss Sol de Janeiro body oil and Sephora Collection face masks.

Shop now and get free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout. Get started with our faves, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

fenty lipstick

Sephora.

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick

Stock up on this ultra-affordable favorite with a soft matte finish.

Plush Matte Lipstick $7 (was $18)
Buy Now
marc jacobs powder

Sephora.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder

This blurring powder reduces the look of pores on the go—and it’s half off.

Blurring Beauty Powder $25 (was $49)
Buy Now
ole henricksen moisturizer

Sephora.

OleHenriksen Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer

Don’t sleep on his antioxidant-rich moisturizer great or all skin types.

Perfecting Moisturizer $29.50 (was $42)
Buy Now
best eyeliners 2020 huda beauty Fenty Beauty Lipstick Is Just $7 At Sephoras Semi Secret Sale

Huda Beauty.

Life Liner Double Ended Eyeliner Liquid & Pencil

This long-wearing dual-ended liquid and pencil eyeliner is legit waterproof and smudge-proof/

Eyeliner Liquid & Pencil $12 (was $25)
Buy Now
fenty killawatt-foil-freestyle-highlighter-duo

Sephora.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter

There are three gorgeous cream-powder highlighter duos on sale for half off.

Foil Freestyle Highlighter $18 (was $36)
Buy Now

