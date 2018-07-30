15 of Sephora’s Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches

Is it just us or did summer move at warp speed? Seriously: we only just locked down a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white film on our skin. Well, August is just days away, which means we’re inching closer to yet another fall season, when temps will drop and we’ll inevitably trade in our hot weather staples for vampy colors and full-coverage makeup. And while there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of different places to cop all of our hair, skin and makeup must-haves for the coming months, chances are we’ll be grabbing at least one thing from the mecca of all things beauty: Sephora.

We’ve never been good at keeping up with every single product launch because it gets pretty overwhelming, but this summer has been especially good to us without going completely overboard. From superfood-infused shampoo to a luxurious, oil-based self-tan, these are the products worth trying before season’s end.