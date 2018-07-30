StyleCaster
Share

15 of Sephora’s Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 of Sephora’s Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches

by
15 of Sephora’s Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches
15 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Is it just us or did summer move at warp speed? Seriously: we only just locked down a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white film on our skin. Well, August is just days away, which means we’re inching closer to yet another fall season, when temps will drop and we’ll inevitably trade in our hot weather staples for vampy colors and full-coverage makeup. And while there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of different places to cop all of our hair, skin and makeup must-haves for the coming months, chances are we’ll be grabbing at least one thing from the mecca of all things beauty: Sephora.

MORE: The 20 Most Game-Changing Beauty Products of 2018 So Far

We’ve never been good at keeping up with every single product launch because it gets pretty overwhelming, but this summer has been especially good to us without going completely overboard. From superfood-infused shampoo to a luxurious, oil-based self-tan, these are the products worth trying before season’s end.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Huda Beauty Matte Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Primer
Huda Beauty Matte Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Primer

This gel-like primer, made of 60 percent water, hydrates the skin and holds makeup in place. It's formulated specifically for oily and combination skin types.

$32 at Sephora

Photo: Huda Beauty
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | amika un.done volume and matte texture spray
Amika Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray

If you want the effect of a sea salt spray without the sea salt, this texturizing spray uses zeolite (a natural mineral) instead to build volume.

$25 at Sephora

Photo: amika
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Hush Prism Airbrush Spray
Hush Prism Airbrush Spray

Choose from seven different colors and get temporary color that's super rich, but also easy to wash out at the end of the day.

$24 at Sephora

Photo: Hush
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Sephora Collection Holographic Face & Cheek Palette
Sephora Collection Holographic Face & Cheek Palette

This six-shade palette includes holographic pearl and matte blush finishes that can be worn alone or layered together for dramatic effect.

$28 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora Collection
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | SEPHORA COLLECTION Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos
Sephora Collection Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos

Throw on these shimmery tats before your next music fest.

$5 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora Collection
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Bite Beauty Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Lipstick - Leo
Bite Beauty Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Lipstick - Leo

This astrology-inspired lippie is bold enough to match the dramatic and charismatic sprit of Leos.

$26 at Bite Beauty

Photo: Bite Beauty
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil
Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil

Sick of messy self-tanners that leave the insides of your hands splotchy? Eliminate mess by applying this oil tanner with a rollerball applicator instead.

$68 at Sephora

Photo: Tan-Luxe
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind™ Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo
Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo

This green-juice-inspired cleanser is made with matcha, a top source of antioxidants, spinach for calcium and iron, and apple, which contains the compound procyanidin (for healthy scalp).

$28 at Sephora

Photo: Briogeo
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation
beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation

Beautyblender's first foray into makeup is this velvety, full-coverage foundation, available in 32 shades.

$40 at Sephora

Photo: beautyblender
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

The brand finally gifted us with a mask version of its cult-favorite moisturizer, whose power ingredient is Lady's Mantle, an ultra-moisturizing herb.

$34 at Sephora

Photo: Belif
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches
Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches

The betaine in these bio-cellulose patches soothes inflammation and controls hydration levels in the skin.

$25 at Sephora

Photo: Peace Out
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara
Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara

Volume, lift and definition are achieved, thanks to the uniquely designed applicator brush.

$29 at Sephora

Photo: Hourglass
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum

Add a pump of this serum to your sunscreen or moisturizer for a touch of bronze and dose of fatty acids for healthier skin.

$36 at Sephora

Photo: Drunk Elephant
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Herbivore Botanicals Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
Herbivore Botanicals Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion

A gentle blend of all-star acids for exfoliating the skin in between your cleanser and moisturizer.

$62 at Sephora

Photo: Herbivore Botanicals
STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Rihanna's latest beauty drop is a water-resistant, jet black liner, made with a flexi-tip for your most precise application. 

$20 at Sephora

Photo: Fenty Beauty

Next slideshow starts in 10s

17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You to Upgrade Yours Immediately

17 Very Cute Bath Mats that Will Convince You to Upgrade Yours Immediately
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Huda Beauty Matte Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | amika un.done volume and matte texture spray
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Hush Prism Airbrush Spray
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Sephora Collection Holographic Face & Cheek Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | SEPHORA COLLECTION Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Bite Beauty Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Lipstick - Leo
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind™ Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Herbivore Botanicals Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
  • STYLECASTER | Sephora's Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches | Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share