15 of Sephora’s Buzziest Summer 2018 Launches

Is it just us or did summer move at warp speed? Seriously: we only just locked down a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white film on our skin. Well, August is just days away, which means we’re inching closer to yet another fall season, when temps will drop and we’ll inevitably trade in our hot weather staples for vampy colors and full-coverage makeup. And while there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of different places to cop all of our hair, skin and makeup must-haves for the coming months, chances are we’ll be grabbing at least one thing from the mecca of all things beauty: Sephora.
We’ve never been good at keeping up with every single product launch because it gets pretty overwhelming, but this summer has been especially good to us without going completely overboard. From superfood-infused shampoo to a luxurious, oil-based self-tan, these are the products worth trying before season’s end.
Huda Beauty Matte Perfection Pre-Makeup Base Primer
This gel-like primer, made of 60 percent water, hydrates the skin and holds makeup in place. It's formulated specifically for oily and combination skin types.
$32 at Sephora
Photo:
Huda Beauty
Amika Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture Spray
If you want the effect of a sea salt spray without the sea salt, this texturizing spray uses zeolite (a natural mineral) instead to build volume.
$25 at Sephora
Photo:
amika
Hush Prism Airbrush Spray
Choose from seven different colors and get temporary color that's super rich, but also easy to wash out at the end of the day.
$24 at Sephora
Photo:
Hush
Sephora Collection Holographic Face & Cheek Palette
This six-shade palette includes holographic pearl and matte blush finishes that can be worn alone or layered together for dramatic effect.
$28 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora Collection
Sephora Collection Shine Beautifully Metallic Temporary Tattoos
Throw on these shimmery tats before your next music fest.
$5 at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora Collection
Bite Beauty Astrology by Bite Limited Edition Lipstick - Leo
This astrology-inspired lippie is bold enough to match the dramatic and charismatic sprit of Leos.
$26 at Bite Beauty
Photo:
Bite Beauty
Tan-Luxe Wonder Oil
Sick of messy self-tanners that leave the insides of your hands splotchy? Eliminate mess by applying this oil tanner with a rollerball applicator instead.
$68 at Sephora
Photo:
Tan-Luxe
Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo
This green-juice-inspired cleanser is made with matcha, a top source of antioxidants, spinach for calcium and iron, and apple, which contains the compound procyanidin (for healthy scalp).
$28 at Sephora
Photo:
Briogeo
beautyblender Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation
Beautyblender's first foray into makeup is this velvety, full-coverage foundation, available in 32 shades.
$40 at Sephora
Photo:
beautyblender
Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
The brand finally gifted us with a mask version of its cult-favorite moisturizer, whose power ingredient is Lady's Mantle, an ultra-moisturizing herb.
$34 at Sephora
Photo:
Belif
Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches
The betaine in these bio-cellulose patches soothes inflammation and controls hydration levels in the skin.
$25 at Sephora
Photo:
Peace Out
Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara
Volume, lift and definition are achieved, thanks to the uniquely designed applicator brush.
$29 at Sephora
Photo:
Hourglass
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Serum
Add a pump of this serum to your sunscreen or moisturizer for a touch of bronze and dose of fatty acids for healthier skin.
$36 at Sephora
Photo:
Drunk Elephant
Herbivore Botanicals Prism Exfoliating Glow Potion
A gentle blend of all-star acids for exfoliating the skin in between your cleanser and moisturizer.
$62 at Sephora
Photo:
Herbivore Botanicals
Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Rihanna's latest beauty drop is a water-resistant, jet black liner, made with a flexi-tip for your most precise application.
$20 at Sephora
Photo:
Fenty Beauty