Sephora’s Spring Sale is Still Happening Because Some Things Are Still Sacred

With Sephora stores being closed since March 17, many fans—or stans—have been wondering if the retailer was going to postpone its upcoming Beauty Insider sale. Well, we’re happy to report that it’s time to get ready to shop from your couch because the Sephora Spring Savings Event for 2020 is officially on. We know money might be tight right now so if you need to skip this sale, know that there will be others—there always is. But if you want to stock up on essentials or try something new, now’s the time to grab it for less.

Like other big Sephora events, the sale is for all Beauty Insiders, VIB and Rouge members. Insider is free to join, VIB is if you spend at least $350, and you’ll become Rouge if you spend $1,000 or more per calendar year. The more you’ve spent throughout the year, the more you’ll save during the event. Plus, you’ll get first dibs on Sephora’s latest haircare, skincare and makeup.

During the Spring Savings Event, Rouge members get 20 percent off from April 17 to May 1. VIB members get 15 percent off from April 21-29 and Insiders get 10 percent off from April 23-27. All use code SPRINGSAVE to score the deals. Some exclusions apply, such as The Ordinary is totally excluded from the sale and clients are limited to one Dyson item.

Sephora has hundreds of products and it can get a little overwhelming. Shop some our favorites, below, and check back during sale time to take 10-20 percent off each.

Tatcha The Water Cream: Limited Edition Value Size

An even prettier and even larger size of the best-selling moisturizer? Yes, please. Plus, it was created to commemorate the brand funding 4 million days of school with Room to Read.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

You can really never have too much lip balm. This vegan lip mask is ultra-hydrating with just a hint of vanilla.

Biossance Your Favorite Kit by Aimee Song

The clean beauty brand teamed up with OG blogger Aimee Song on a 4-piece kit featuring some of her favorites for dewy skin.

Sephora Collection 10 HR Wear Perfection Foundation

This oil-free foundation comes in more than 60 shades (!).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.