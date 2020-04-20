It’s Sephora Spring Sale Time—Here’s What to Shop

It’s that time again. Sephora’s big blowout event is here for discounts across the store, from haircare to skincare to makeup and beauty tools. Though the retailer’s physical locations have been closed since March 17, you can still shop mega-deals from your couch. Because there’s so much to sort through, we pulled out some Sephora Spring Savings Event 2020 products that we’d buy ourselves, including both buzzy newness and old favorites.

As with other big Sephora sales, when you can shop and what discount you can grab depends on your Beauty Insider status. In case you need a refresher, Insider is free to join, VIB is if you spend at least $350, and you become Rouge if you spend $1,000 or more per calendar year. The more you’ve spent throughout the year, the more you’ll save during the event.

During the Spring Savings sale, Rouge members get 20 percent off from now until May 1. VIB members get 15 percent off from April 21-29 and Insiders get 10 percent off from April 23-27. All use code SPRINGSAVE to score the deals. Just a few exclusions apply, such as The Ordinary is totally excluded from the sale and customers are limited to one Dyson item.

Hurry and shop now before products sell out. We’ve included each with the Rouge member price.

Ouai Detox Shampoo

You’ve already heard how impressed we are with hairstylist Jen Atkin’s new haircare launches. This new shampoo is for those who don’t wash their hair very often and who love dry shampoo just a little too much. (No shame!) The clarifying shampoo cleanses away dirt, oil and product buildup with apple cider vinegar.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight Toner

Fans of Glow Recipe‘s Watermelon sleeping mask, moisturizer and mist have another favorite to add to their skincare routine. This hydrating toner uses watermelon extract to soothe skin, cactus water to seals in moisture and PHAs to gently exfoliate.

Milk Makeup KUSH Triple Brow Pen

This unique new brow pen features a triple-tipped brow to create nature-looking hair strokes.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

Now’s your chance to get your hands on the already-iconic straightener for almost $100 off.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

This new lightweight cream blush comes in 10 ultra-pretty shades.

