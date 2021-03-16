Sephora’s Spring Sale Features Its Biggest Discounts Ever Because We Deserve It After This Year

It’s that time again! After a rough year that’s maybe slowly getting better, Sephora is giving us a treat for spring. The Sephora spring sale for 2021 has the biggest deals ever from the retailer. It’s the perfect time to stock up on products you’ll use all-year-round, such as concealer and foundation, as well as some new launches. And there are many great ones to choose from.

Have you tried Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty yet? We can’t recommend it more. What about the new Ole Henriksen Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Crème? It’s all about skincare and self-care right now. The sale kicks off Friday, April 9 with the biggest deal: Sephora Collection is a whopping 30 percent off through April 19. Not sure what to grab? We recommend the new Best Skin Ever Foundation.

The rest of the deals depend on what tier you fall in. Insider is free to sign up regardless of how much you spend. VIB is for those who spend $350 or more per calendar year and Rouge is for those who spend $1,000 in the year. This year, Rouge members can shop starting Friday, April 9 with 20 percent off everything. You can show your email at checkout or use code OMGSPRING online. VIB members get 15 percent starting April 13 and Insiders get 10 percent off starting April 15.

Overwhelmed with what to shop? We’ll get you started with some of our favorites, below. Check back here and scoop them up before they sell out.

Tatcha The Silk Powder Protective Setting Powder

This brand-new setting powder features the brand’s silk extract for smooth skin.

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

This lightweight, vitamin C-enriched tinted moisturizer just added 10 more shades.

Biossance Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm

This best-selling vegan lip balm now comes in a squeezable tube.

Huda Beauty #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil

There are eight natural-looking shades of this new ultra-fine brow pencil.

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Add hydration and shine with this light multi-use oil.