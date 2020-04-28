10 Products Sephora Experts Are Buying Before the Spring Sale Ends

There are just a few days left of Sephora’s annual sale and if you’ve had your eye on something, now’s the time to get it before prices go back to normal on May 2. If you’re not sure what to shop or if you’re still looking for a Mother’s Day gift (it’s May 10!), we asked three Sephora beauty directors what they’re grabbing from Sephora’s spring sale for 2020. David Razzano, Jeffrey English and Myiesha Sewell all chose their favorite makeup, skincare and fragrances. Some you’ve probably tried and others are worth checking out.

As a reminder, this sale is open to all Beauty Insiders, VIB and Rouge members. Insider is free to join (as always) but the Insider event only ran until April 27. You’re VIB if you spend at least $350 and Rouge if you spend $1,000 or more per calendar year. The more you’ve spent throughout the year, the more you’ll save during the event. Plus, you’ll get first dibs on Sephora’s products and exclusive sizes.

During the Spring Savings Event, Rouge members get 20 percent off until May 1 with code SPRINGSAVE. VIB members get 15 percent off until April 29 with the same code. Some exclusions apply, such as The Ordinary is totally excluded from the sale and clients are limited to one Dyson item. Shop 10 beauty director-favorite products, below. And don’t forget Mom!

Huda Beauty Pastel Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

“Pastels are traditionally a spring color story, but I forecast this trend in makeup to go straight into the summer,” says David Razzano, Sephora Beauty Director. “The softness of these bright shades allows you to be simple and chic while still making a statement. I am definitely grabbing the three Huda Beauty Pastel Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes. Each of these palettes focuses on a pastel shade of either Mint, Lilac or Rose. They each have nine pans of beautifully crafted shades in both matte, high-shine metallics and shimmer swirls. These eyeshadows are sure to be showstoppers on your virtual conferences now and IRL in the near future.”

Jouer Cosmetics Rose Cut Gems Blush & Cheek Topper Palette

“Whenever there is a sale, I always go for limited edition products. These short-lived items tend to become precious jewels within my beauty collection,” says Razzano. “Since we are all staying inside these days, I feel like blush is a key beauty product to bring some life back into our complexions. The Jouer Cosmetics Rose Cut Gems Blush & Cheek Topper Palette is an incredible palette of blushes and highlighter. The selection of shades is exquisite, and the quality is so fine and silky they blend effortlessly and seem to almost melt onto the skin for an extremely natural-looking touch of color.”

Fresh Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash

“If you know me, I love to take advantage of great deals on my skincare essentials,” says Jeffrey English, Sephora Beauty Director. “Fortunately, Fresh has launched Jumbo sizes of two of their most coveted classics and certainly one of my most refilled products: the Soy Face Cleanser and the Rose and Hyaluronic Deep Hydration Face Cream.”

“This cleanser has a delicious crisp scent, courtesy of cucumber extract,” English continues. “[It] helps soothe topical redness and rosewater, which calms, tones and balances the skin. Its gentle, jelly-like texture glides easily on the skin and instantly begins to dissolve impurities and debris on contact. It even nourishes the lashes and brows with amino-acid rich soy proteins, all while removing the most stubborn waterproof products.”

English calls Fresh’s Hyaluronic Deep Hydration Face Cream “ultra-luxurious” for the price. “[It] gives you deep hydration, due to its time-released hydro-patches that deliver small doses on moisture to skin over an extended period of time,” he says. “Then the rose flower oil built into the formula hydrates, smooths and visibly brightens for a more perfected complexion.”

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

“I always love to grab more primer and setting spray, since I use them in almost every makeup look,” says English. “Without the use of these critical products, my makeup melts down or smudges, so I want to make sure that I’m always fully stocked. To prime, I have been loving Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen, because it’s lightweight, has an SPF 40 and glides over the skin with a blurring effect that leaves it looking airbrushed. It even provides a broad spectrum covering that protects the skin from blue-light waves emitted from your electronic devices. A dime-sized amount is enough for the full face, so this jumbo size should probably last me the rest of the year.”

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray

“To set my makeup I have always loved Urban Decay’s All-Nighter Makeup Setting Spray,” says English. “I have tested this product on so many late nights of dancing, that I can assure you that it truly locks any makeup look in place for up to 16 hours, if not longer in my experience.”

Nars Bronzer Powder

“As someone who has a ton of freckles, I find that bronzer is the best way to enhance and even my skin’s natural tones, and it’s critical to my personal makeup routine,” says English. “An icon in its own right, Nars Laguna Bronzer has been a go-to for me since I first started with the company almost 15 years ago. Just in time for summer, [Nars] has released its Paradise Laguna Bronzer Jumbo Edition to ensure that you can keep your tan going even when you can’t get to the beach. Its subtle shimmer is universally flattering and creates that coveted ‘Gold Hour’ effect, enhanced by harnessing light diffusing and blurring, pearl pigments.”

Sol De Janeiro Sol Cheirosa ’62 Eau De Parfum

“[It’s] a delicate gourmand fragrance with a very familiar nod to their super beloved Brazillian Bum Bum Cream,” says Myiesha Sewell, Sephora Beauty Director. “Gourmand fragrances are best described as olfactory desserts, and with a cocktail of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla I can definitely agree that it’s quite delicious.”

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum

“The super chic one-of-a-kind stiletto bottle design is what drew me to Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl Eau de Parfum, but the warm take on floral is what made me fall in love,” says Sewell. “I grew up idolizing my mom’s killer designer fragrance collection and Good Girl gives me the nostalgia of a classic fragrance but the freshness of a present-day cool girl.”

Clean Reserve BEEautiful Earth Collection Mini Set

“[This is] s a great way to experience some of their most loved scents including the delicate Reserve Rain nd the warm and sexy Reserve Skin,” says Sewell. “Not only are all of Clean Reserve’s fragrances on Sephora’s Clean at Sephora list but one of my favorite things about Clean Reserve is their eco-minded packaging.”

Maison Margiela Replica Springtime In A Park Eau de Toilette

“Maison Margiela Replica fragrances are a staple in my collection for so many reasons,” says Sewell. “The cool apothecary bottle design is totally my vibe as well as the super-specific call to a particular time and place: a park in Shangai in 2019. It really immerses you into the scent story and makes you feel like you’re living it. [It’s] a playful mix of juicy pear, lily of the valley and musk.”

