Sephora’s Huge Spring Sale Is Coming and It Will Be Epic

You’ve been dropping dollars at Sephora all year to get those Insider points and now it’s time to reap the rewards. The Sephora Spring Sale 2019 is almost here and the deals are too good to miss. Beauty Insiders get access to exclusive sales, as well as brand-new products and kits created just for this event. Sephora hasn’t released official sale details just yet, but luckily images of the Insider event have leaked online and we’ll just be crossing our fingers it’s legit. (For what it’s worth, this happens almost every year and it’s usually accurate.) Here’s the rundown.

Sephora Rouge members get 20 percent off almost everything online and in-stores, from April 26 through May 6. Not only is the sale higher for Rouge, but they also get first access to exclusive products and best-sellers before they’re gone. May 2 is when both VIB and Insider members get access to the sale: VIB at 15 percent off and Insider at 10 percent.

We don’t need to tell you all the essentials you can stock up on but just think: There’s Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream ($100 at Sephora), Peace Out Acne Healing Dots ($19 at Sephora) and Ouai Hair Oil ($28 at Sephora), for starters. Plus, we’re hearing there’s a crazy-amazing Sunday Riley kit coming. It’s called the Power Trio, and includes 15ml sizes of the cult-favorite (seriously, we can’t live without it) Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment and the glowy CEO Vitamin C Brightening Serum, as well as a 7.5ml bottle of Luna Sleeping Night Oil. It retails for $88, but has a value of $128. And that’s not including the Insider discounts you’ll get.

Start creating your wishlists now because we have a feeling some items will be flying off shelves.

