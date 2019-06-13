Sephora’s First-Ever “Social Darlings” Are a Dream Team of Beauty Bosses: EXCLUSIVE

Previously, only the major beauty companies released buzzy products—L’Oréal, Unilever and Estée Lauder, to name a few. Now, beauty influencers and celebrities with a big enough following can release a brand on their own. It sometimes works well (Huda Kattan) and sometimes doesn’t (Jaclyn Hill). Sephora is banking on those big beauty bloggers with its newest project called Social Darlings. It features 13 social-driven brands and the products you usually double tap on Instagram, all showcased in towers as soon as you walk into the store.

Social Darlings highlights products exclusive to Sephora, including totally new brands to the company. There’s the Violet Voss Best Life Eyeshadow & Glitter Palette ($49 at Sephora), Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil ($52 at Sephora) and Artist Couture Diamond Lights Finisher ($25 at Sephora), as well as 10+ other favorites. It makes it super easy to find and swatch a product you’ve been hearing all about.

We caught up with Christen Dominique, who has a brand-new Dominique Cosmetics Rustic Glam Eyeshadow Palette ($44 at Sephora) launching with Social Darlings. It features 12 shadows in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes.

“It’s colorful but neutral at the same time,” says Dominique of her new baby. “You can go from foils to glitters, and then we have our nice mattes, our browns, our everyday shades are in there.” She loves doing a smokey eye with Suede, a rustic orange-brown, on top of a taupe shade called Fringe. (I’m going to be trying that!) One of her favorite hues is Evil Eye, a “beautiful ocean blue,” which inspired the palette’s summer-ready packaging.

Dominique first launched her brand at Ulta but says she’s excited to move the company to Sephora for this next big launch. Though there are many digital-first brands at Sephora, they’ve never specifically had a section focused on influencers like this. “I’m very honored to be chosen to be a part of Social Darlings,” she says. “And just to be in Sephora stores and to be alongside [all the other brands].”

Shop the Rustic Glam Eyeshadow Palette and all the other Social Darlings products in Sephora stores and online now.

