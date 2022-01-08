Sunday Riley’s Iconic Vitamin C Serum is 50% Off — Just for Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You know about Sephora’s big VIB sales and the yearly markdowns but sometimes the retailer rolls out low-key sales that include the best discounts of the year. For example, did you know there’s a Sephora skincare sale going on right now with a new product for 50 percent off every day? Seriously! It goes until January 17 and includes fan-fave brands and best-selling items. And each day is a total surprise.

We have to admit, we’re especially excited for today, Saturday’s, sale. That’s because Sephora is offering half-off Sunday Riley’s cult-favorite C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum — just for 24 hours. The serum is a favorite for the way it brightens skin, tackling dullness, dark spots and discolorations on all skin tones. It uses THD Ascorbate vitamin C (a stable and oil-soluble version) to quickly absorb into skin and provide powerful anti-aging benefits. You know how you wake up and your skin feels plumper and smoother? You can thank Sunday Riley for that.

Usually, the 30mL size of C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum retails for $85 but it’s just $42.50 at Sephora now.

Vitamin C isn’t the only powerhouse ingredient this serum contains. It also uses phytosterols to help to reduce the signs of skin sensitivity, as well as saccharide isomerate extract (a hydrating ingredient from plants) to diminish the appearance of pores and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. Because you can’t glow with vitamin C if your skin is dry and dull. Plus, C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum is free from sulfates, parabens, gluten, soy, phthalates and fragrance. It’s also cruelty-Free.

Head to Sephora to grab your bottle today, but don’t forget to check back each day for the next major deal. And while you’re there, try the TikTok-viral retinol eye cream!