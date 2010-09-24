Sephora Shadow Shields

I am a smoky eye kind of girl. I pile on the smoke for day and night. It takes me longer to do my eye makeup than my entire morning routine combined.

The only downside of the smoky eye? The residual powder falling on my face and cheeks — raccoon eyes if you will. It wouldn’t be that big of a deal for me except I do my eye makeup last. I’m not one of those girls who can do her eyes first and then apply the powder and bronzer. So when I do my smoky eye and powder gets all over my face, I have to blot the eye shadow off, then touch up the blotted area with some concealer and powder.

It’s a tad time consuming.

So, imagine my sheer delight when I was pimping around the Sephora Union Square and came across Shadow Shields.

Shadow Shields are cotton pads with adhesive on the back. You stick them under your eye and they catch all of the fallen eye shadow particles. No more touch ups after applying the smokey eye!

Shadow Shields come in a pack of 30 for $12.00.