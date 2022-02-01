Sephora Now Sells Sex Toys & It’s About Time

Scroll To See More Images

For way too long, the topic of sex and sex toys has been viewed as off-the-cuff and inappropriate, creating an almost shameful cloud that hung around these conversations. But a big move from a huge retailer can help change that. Sephora started selling sex toys today, and boy is it about time.

The beauty giant is known for its incredible selection of makeup, skincare and wellness products, so it only makes sense that it would start selling sexual wellness products. After all, sexual wellness is wellness. Per usual, the retailer is proving it has immaculate taste. The sex toy selection is small, but mighty, and includes two of our favorite brands: Maude and Dame.

Sexual health goes hand-in-hand with other aspects of wellness, such as mental and physical health. It’s proven that masturbating decreases anxiety and depression. It can even relieve menstrual cramps and muscle tension, while helping improve your self-esteem and body image. So, to keep this topic off the table in any convo involving health is ill-disposed and contributes to all the stigma surrounding solo or partner sex. Which is why we’re so jazzed that Sephora is bringing it to the forefront.

In a statement, Cindy Deily, the VP of skin care merchandising at Sephora, said that Sephora’s clients were inspiration for this milestone. “”The ongoing conversation around women’s health is extremely important to us, and as a company committed to creating an inclusive beauty community, growing our wellness assortment with intimate care offerings felt like a natural next step.”

Maude, the Dakota Johnson-backed tech hub is known for its non-gendered toys that look like their pieces of decor. Seriously—I have one and keep it out and open on my bedside table. These toys are specifically designed to pleasure any body wherever on their body, so they have cone and egg shapes that vibrate all over to do just that.

The brand’s founder, Éva Goicochea, told StyleCaster that their partnership with Sephora developed organically and in the hopes that the major retailer could spread awareness and comfort for its shoppers who might be interested in purchasing a sexual wellness product.

“Sexual wellness has long been the last frontier in personal care, but the customer expects better,” Goicochea said in a statement. “Like in beauty, we believe in taking an integrated and holistic approach—not a compartmentalized view of sex. At our core, we’re an evergreen brand thoughtfully built for every stage of your adult life. Sephora’s launch of intimate care sets the stage for the next chapter of sexual health.”

Along with Maude, Dame is also at the forefront of sex tech, offering up some extremely specific toys that target any zone or pleasure point you could want. Its toys are equally as aesthetic, and come with a whole lot of user-backed trials to back up its innovative features. Read more below about the different devices now on sale at Sephora.

Drop – 3

If you’re looking for a non-intimidating vibrator that can provide pleasure anywhere and everywhere, this is the one for you. The handheld egg design vibrates all over so that you can experience pleasurable sensations wherever it’s touched up against. The tip of the toy can hone in on areas like nipples and the clitoris to give some more-targeted love whenever desired.

Kip Lipstick Vibrator

Five intensity levels and patterns make this vibrator one for the record books. The wide tip allows for these sensations to cover the entirety of your vulva so that no erogenous zone is left behind.