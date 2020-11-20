Sephora’s First-Ever Sephorathon Event Is the Epic Sale You’ve Been Waiting For

As if Sephora’s usual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weren’t enough, this year the retailer is giving its reward members even more ways to save. The first-ever Sephora Sephorathon 2020 sale is rolling out throughout December and we have all the details you need to know about to grab holiday gifts and kits, makeup, skin care and everyday essentials you’ll use all year round.

Here’s how it breaks down. As usual with Sephora sales, your Insider status determines how much you’ll save. From December 3-9, use code 2020SAVE (one-time use) for $15 off $75 (Insider members), $20 off $75 (VIB members) and $25 off $75 (Rouge members) as part of the Dollar Savings Offer.

From December 10-16, use code BIGPOINTS during the Point Multiplier Event. Insiders get twice the points per dollar, VIBs get three times the points per dollar and Rouge members get four times the points.

On December 18, Super Saturday, Beauty Insider members have the chance to win a Sephora eGift Card of either $100 or $10 in-store or online. Finally, as part of Sale on Sale week from December 20-25, VIB and Rouge members get an extra 20 percent off sale items with code SAVEFIRST. On December 26, Insiders can join using code MAJORSALE until December 1.

Phew! Now that you have the details, shop some of our current faves, below.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick Pavé – Celestial Divinity Collection

Choose from Elson (a blue red) or Omi (a mid-tone rose), both with this gorgeous packaging.

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Limited Edition Gift Set

Now’s the time to splurge on Dyson’s game-changing flat iron and grab the Dyson-designed paddle brush and detangling comb too.

First Aid Beauty All That FAB

There’s no one in your life who wouldn’t love this value set with all the First Aid Beauty favorites.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set: Holo’Daze Edition

With bestselling mini glosses in four flattering shades

Sephora Favorites Makeup Must-Haves Bestsellers Set

The Must-Have value sets are always some of the first to sell out. This one has products from Nars, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty and more.