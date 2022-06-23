Sephora Just Made Delivery Ridiculously Fast & Here’s What You Need RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Picture this: you’re sitting in front of your mirror getting ready to go out with friends and you realize you’re out of Flawless Filter. Yes, the must-have Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter. Plus, you’ve been dying to try Fenty Beauty’s Poutsicle that’s all over your FYP. There’s no time for a Sephora run and you absolutely cannot wait 2-3 days. Enter Sephora’s new same-day shipping. The retailer rolled out its fastest delivery yet — just in time.

Here’s how it works. All you really need is a Beauty Insider account. Then you just shop on Sephora.com and the retailer shares your order info and contact details with its delivery partners (Uber, Doordash and Shipt) and you can track the delivery on the Sephora app. It’s available seven days a week for $6.95. How cool is that?!

Of course, not everything is going to be available same-day, especially considering how fast some viral products sell out. To search for eligible products, select the “Same-Day Delivery” filter below the search bar and input your delivery address. This will filter for items available for Same-Day Delivery in your area.

No longer do you have brave the mall or wait days to get your Sephora package in the mail. Want to start shopping and aren’t sure where to start? Here’s what we’re loving right now, below.

Paula’s Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA

Kick textured skin to the curb with this two percent BHA body exfoliator.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Nouveau Palette

The brand’s “reinvented” mattes and multidimensional metallics come together for one pretty new palette.

Yves Saint Laurent Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint with Hyaluronic Acid

This two-in-one lip balm and cheek blush gives a natural-looking flush in three pretty shades.

Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Buildable Coverage Crease Proof Concealer

Huda reimagined its best-selling concealer and it became this fragrance-free, medium to full coverage hydrating version that dries down to a natural matte finish.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer

This sweat-proof cream bronzer looks gorgeous all over the face and body.