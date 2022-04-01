Sephora’s Massive Spring Sale Is Here & Dyson Is On Major Discount (!)

Scroll To See More Images

Spring has sprung and so has Sephora’s Spring Savings Event. If you’re in search of something to get you excited for the beautiful season ahead, look no further than this massive beauty sale. It’s an event all of us makeup, hair and skincare junkies rush to, and where we burn a hole through our pockets but try not to think about it. I haven’t splurged at Sephora for quite some time now, so I’m rebuying Merit Beauty’s foundation and concealer 2-in-1, as well as grabbing a new bottle of body sunscreen for summertime. My roommate’s been telling me to get on Fenty Beauty for a while, so you’ll likely find a couple of RiRi-loved products in my order, too.

It’s rare to come across such big discounts on top brands, which is why we’re more than ready to shop ’til we drop (or until we’ve actually blown through Friday’s paycheck). But enough of the chit-chat—we’re here to give you all of the important deets so you don’t miss out.

From April 1 through April 11, Beauty Insiders get to save big bucks both in-store and online. However, if you’re not a Sephora member, sign up here to take advantage of the laundry list of benefits (don’t worry, it’s completely free to join!). Between a complimentary birthday gift, Beauty Insider Cash and more, you’re definitely going to want to snatch some serious savings with this membership.

For those who are already Beauty Insiders, here’s how the sale works:

Rouge Members: Take 20 percent off from April 1 through April 11

VIB Members: Take 15 percent off from April 5 through April 11

Insider Members: Take 10 percent from April 7 through April 11

Remember to enter promo code SAVESPRING at checkout to score these discounts. Just when you thought Sephora was done handing you sweet deals, also use code FREESHIP to secure complimentary shipping on your order. Additionally, score 30 percent off of all Sephora Collection products from April 1 through April 11—no code needed.

May the odds be ever in your favor, because the retailer seriously is not holding back with this sale event. Snap up the best of the best, including NuFACE, Tatcha, Charlotte Tilbury and even Dyson. Yup, you heard that right—Dyson is taking part in the sale, too. Because the brand’s hair tools will most definitely sell like hot cakes, be sure to have your wallet ready and shop as early as you possibly can. Trust us, waking up at the crack of dawn will be so worth it once you’ve checked out with a Dyson Airwrap, Selena Gomez’s favorite moisturizer and Hailey Bieber’s must-have face sculpting tool in hand.

So, what are you waiting for? There’s no better way to celebrate spring than to treat yourself to a bunch of new beauty products. Get saving and do it fast, before beloved products sell out in a pinch. If you’re unsure of where to start, we’re beelining straight to the six products below—from Charlotte Tilbury’s TikTok-viral glow-enhancer to Peace Out Skincare’s dark spot-erasing serum.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

If Selena Gomez loves a skincare product, we click the buy button like there’s no tomorrow. Tatcha’s The Dewy Skin Cream gives you the healthy glow your skin so deserves heading into spring and summer.

Dyson Airwrap

This product requires no introduction. It’s already hard enough to get your hands on a Dyson Airwrap, let alone one that’s marked down. Of all the items in this list that you should add to your cart ASAP, it’s this one.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

TikTokers near and far have been raving about Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter. It adds the most stunning glow to your complexion. Now that the sun’s coming out, we’re applying this product alllll over.

Peace Out Skincare Dark Spots Serum

Recently launched, this dark spot serum is a must-have for brightening and evening out skin tone. StyleCaster’s own e-commerce editor tested the product and says, “it does the trick each time.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Stock up on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ fan-favorite brow pencil. You’ll have snatched, natural-looking brows in just a few swipes.

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Moisturizer

Another celeb-fave, this Biossance moisturizer is jam-packed with all of the best skincare ingredients, like squalane, omega fatty acids, ceramides and much more. Reese Witherspoon, a brand ambassador, can’t get enough of this hydrating goop.