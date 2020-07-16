The Very Best Products on Sale at Sephora Include Fenty and ABH

The huge Sephora VIB sale might only come around a few times a year but the retailer also low-key reduces prices on some best-selling products that you don’t want to miss out on. Sephora’s sale for summer 2020 includes up to 50 percent off skin care from brands including Olehenriksen and GlamGlow, hair products from Kitsch and T3 and makeup from Natasha Denona and Fenty Beauty. There are even lower prices on all categories from Sephora Collection.

These reduced Sephora goodies aren’t the only things to pay attention to this week. You can also get major bonus points on purchases from now until July 26, 2020. Insider members earn two points per dollar spent on purchases, VIB members earn three points per dollar spent on purchases and Rouge members earn four points per dollar. If you’re an Insider member, you’ll get to VIB or Rouge even faster.

Stock up on your favorite black liquid eyeliner or face mask or treat yourself to something you’ll want to use during the continuing safer-at-home orders. We mean skin care face mask here but you can also pick up a cloth mask while you’re at it because we’ll be wearing them for a long time. Shop a few favorite products, below. There are many more where these came from.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio

Get two Matte Skinsticks for concealing and contouring, and one Shimmer Skinstick for highlighting.

Olehenriksen 3 Little Wonders Mini

This skin set already has a $39 value and now it’s even more affordable. You get mini versions of Truth Serum, Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturizer and Invigorating Night Transformation Gel.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Mini Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2

This limited-edition palette features brights and jewel tones that will take you right into fall.

Sephora Collection Color Enhancing Lip Oil

Add a hint of berry to the lips with hydrating jojoba seed oil.

Natasha Denona Sculpt & Glow Face Highlighting & Contour Glow Palette

This luxe 6-pan face palette is half off in shade Medium/Dark.

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Rhinestone Volume Headband

Upgrade your Zoom calls with a rhinestone puffy headband.

Sephora Collection Super Supreme Body Butter

This vegan body lotion is enriched with shea butter.