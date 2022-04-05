StyleCaster
I’ve Been a Beauty Editor for a Decade & This Is What I’m Buying from the Sephora Sale

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Sephora/Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

It’s not a secret that beauty editors and influencers receive a lot of products to test. It’s how we decide what’s worth talking about and what’s worth you spending your hard-earned money on. Some stand out as must-haves I would actually re-purchase with my own money during the big Sephora sale — others are just so-so. Below are my Sephora sale picks from makeup, skincare, haircare and even sex toys, my ride-or-dies you should add to cart now.

Here’s how the Sephora sale works. Rouge members (meaning you spent $1,000 in the calendar year), get 20 percent off now until April 11, VIB ($300 per calendar year) get 15 percent off until April 11 and Insider (any amount spent) get 10 percent off from April 7-11. Plus, everyone gets 30 percent off Sephora Collection makeup, skincare and tools! There are some limitations to remember: you can only grab one Dyson item, five Morphe items, and three Tarte Shape Tape Concealers per SKU per transaction. The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM products are excluded.

Ready to shop? Grab my must-haves, below with their discounts if you’re Rouge status.

Colorful Face Powders – Blush, Bronze, Highlight, & Contour

Sephora.

Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders – Blush, Bronze, Highlight, & Contour – $4.20 Off

I hear makeup artist Ariel Tejada (aka MakeupByAriel) loves these affordable powders and uses them on his celeb clients.

Colorful Face Powders $9.80
Mineral Magic Oil-Free Mineral Sunscreen

Sephora.

Tula Skincare Mineral Magic Oil-Free Mineral Sunscreen Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30 – $7.60 Off

My combination sensitive skin loves this oil-free sunscreen that provides UVA/UVB coverage without clogging my pores.

Mineral Magic Oil-Free Mineral Sunscreen $30.40
rare beauty

Sephora.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set – $6 Off

I can’t get enough of Rare Beauty’s blush, highlighter, lip cream and mascara — and you get them all in this mini travel set for just $24.

Selena's Faves 4 Piece Mini Set $24
dame

Sephora.

Dame Products Aer Suction Toy -$19 Off

Did you know Sephora.com hawks sex toys from woman-owned brand Dame? Pick up this clitoral vibrator for less and you’ll see why it’s my top pick.

Aer Suction Toy $76
jvn shampoo

Sephora.

JVN Nurture Hydrating Shampoo – $3.60 Off

Jonathan Van Ness’ haircare line is seriously impressive — better than I ever could have imagined. I’m partial to the Nurture and Undamage lines but I hear Embody (volumizing) is great, too.

Nurture Hydrating Shampoo $14.40
Bridgerton MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora.

Pat McGrath Labs Bridgerton MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water Eyeshadow Palette – $13 Off

Confession: I don’t love Bridgerton. But I am obsessed with this Bridgerton-inspired palette with its creamy shades with pops of shimmer. It literally looks good on everyone.

Diamond of the First Water Eyeshadow… $52
dr zenovia

Sephora.

Dr. Zenovia Skincare Clear Complexion Acne Solutions System – $7 Off

If you have a breakout — especially hormonal — you need to dry this dermatologist-founded skincare brand’s acne system. It cleared up my maskne better than anything I’ve tried.

Clear Complexion Acne Solutions System $28
caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara

Sephora.

Caliray Come Hell or High Water Volumizing Tubing Mascara -$4.80

Urban Decay founder Wende Zomnir recently launched new makeup brand Caliray and I haven’t stopped talking about the mascara since. It’s a tubing version so it doesn’t clump at all and it makes your lashes super long.

Come Hell or High Water Volumizing… $19.20
smashbox becca

Smashbox.

Smashbox X Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector – $6.40 Off

I forgot how good Becca’s discontinued under-eye brightener was until Smashbox brought it back into our lives. Now I use it to color-correct my under-eye circles and need less concealer overall.

Under Eye Brightening Corrector $25.60
kosasport body wash

Kosas.

Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash – $4.40 Off

If you suffer from body breakouts or dry and dull skin, this exfoliating body wash needs to be in your shower. It sloughs off dead skin cells and cleans pores all without stripping your skin.

Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating… $17.60
sunday riley good genes Ive Been a Beauty Editor for a Decade & This Is What Im Buying from the Sephora Sale

Image: Sunday Riley.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment – $24.40 Off

Now’s the time to grab the big size of Sephora’s cult-fave lactic acid treatment for less than $100. It makes my skin feel soft and plump overnight and truly never leaves my routine.

Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid… $97.60
Sephora.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm – $4.20 Off

It’s hard to explain how soft and, well, juicy this hydrating balm is but it’s the perfect amount of moisture and color.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm $16.80
