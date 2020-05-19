Sephora Is Reopening and Making Some Serious Changes

More than two months after the company closed all of its retail locations, Sephora’s reopening is beginning—at least in some states. Starting May 22, Sephora will start a phased reopening as states allow non-essential businesses to open their doors. The company is starting with 70 stores in 13 states, including Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Georgia, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona and Alabama.

“While the retail environment will feel different and many factors will remain out of our hands, we’ve learned to embrace what we can control,” said Jean-André Rougeot, President and CEO of Sephora Americas, in a press release. “We are taking an intentionally measured and phased approach to reopening, putting the priority on the health and safety of our communities.”

These additional measures include 48 new safety procedures under what it’s calling the Sephora Health & Hygiene Guidelines. These include social distancing guidelines and restricted store capacity, hygiene supplies and hand sanitizer throughout the store, plexiglass at registers and contactless payment when possible. All Sephora employees will be wearing masks and customers should, as well. For the time being, testers will be for show only and all beauty services are suspended. Employees will also be getting temperature checks before each shift.

In addition to the Health & Hygiene Guidelines, Sephora has a few more initiatives in place to help those in need. Through Project Care Package, more than 350,000 beauty products were donated to healthcare workers and those impacted by domestic violence. Plus, healthcare workers and emergency responders with a current ID will get a 10 percent in-store discount through 2020. Sephora is also getting into the face mask game with washable cloth masks for $10, with 50 percent of proceeds benefiting the Stronger Together Fund through Tides.

Additional Sephora stores will open over the next few months. You can head over to the Community page for FAQs and more guidance.

