Hailey Bieber’s Go-To Tinted Moisturizer Is On Major Sale During Sephora’s President’s Day Blowout

President’s Day might not be super-exciting (happy birthday, Washington?), but there are big deals to be had if you’re ready to shop. Maybe you want to treat yourself for Valentine’s Day or just want to stock up on skincare and makeup you use all the time—at a discount. Well, Sephora’s President’s Day sale for 2021 is here and we’ve got all the details you need to know, as well as prices on all our favorite items.

From now until February 15, hundreds of must-haves are on sale up to 50 percent off. We’re talking skincare, makeup and haircare from brands including Tarte, Huda Beauty, gHD, Hourglass Cosmetics, Living Proof, Biossance and BareMinerals. The list goes on and on! It’s not random overstock products, either. These are best-selling items you’ll use all year round—even under a face mask.

No idea where to start? We’ve got you covered. Shop below and treat yourself this Valentine’s Day.

Kate Somerville Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum

Firm, smoothe and hydrate skin while diminishing the look of lines and wrinkles.

Peter Thomas Roth Green Releaf Therapeutic Sleep Cream

This nighttime moisturizer works to calm and provide anti-aging benefits with two percent retinoid complex, topical melatonin and five percent colloidal oatmeal.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Chill Balm 200mg CBD

Smooth and hydrate skin with 200mg of CBD, extra virgin olive oil and shea butter.

Chill Balm $56 (was $75) buy it

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30

Hailey Bieber is a spokesmodel for bareMinerals and we’re told this is one of her go-to complexion products. We’re going to trust her on this one because we’re obsessed with the tinted hydrator, too.

Biossance Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant

Maybe now is the time to try a new deodorant that’s aluminum and baking soda free.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheeks Stars Reunion Tour: Blush, Bronzer & Highlighter Palette

Get five best-selling bronzer, blush and highlight shades, plus super-soft cheek brush (for basically the price of one alone).

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

We’re huge fans of all the colorways—especially Amethyst—of these mini palettes with matte and shimmer finishes.